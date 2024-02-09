Where's Ralph?

Ralph Lauren founded his eponymous fashion brand about 57 years ago which, in fashion terms, might as well be a 10,000 years ago. And, what's really crazy, is that Ralph is still relevant, decade after decade. To this day, the shiniest crown that any emerging lifestyle label could hope to wear is the title of "the new Ralph Lauren."

So, where is Ralph, actually?

Well, Ralph Lauren is still very much around and Ralph himself fortunately appears in good health — the 84-year-old designer looked classically dapper on the cover of his December 2023 Rizzoli book — but the quintessential all-American brand's cultural visibility is, at the moment, surprisingly narrow.

For instance, Ralph Lauren is typically a red carpet staple but it's been absent from most of the big events in recent years. Thus far, in 2024, Ralph has dressed 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar for the 2024 Golden Globes, Courtney Storer, The Bear's culinary producer, for this year's Emmys, and The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki for the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party.

In fairness, Ralph typically goes harder on Oscars and Met Gala red carpets than at the other ceremonies so maybe it's just biding time.

But around this time last year, Ralph had already dressed Michael B. Jordan and sought-after actor Matt Bomer, for instance.

Still, no biggie.

What about the seasonal collaborations and drops, though? Ralph is usually dishing 'em left and right.

Actually, I haven't received an email about any recent Ralph Lauren activations in months, though some European colleagues received notice of the brand's Lunar New Year capsule. (I've reached out to Ralph's in-house team for comment).

While other archetypal New York companies like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marc Jacobs are evermore conspicuous, Ralph Lauren seemingly withdraws from the public sphere.

Perhaps the best example of this is Ralph's presence at New York Fashion Week — or lack thereof.

Ralph took an extended break from NYFW calendar that stretched from 2019 until September 2023, when it showed Spring 2024 womenswear.

Though Ralph departed its home turf, it still hosted runway shows. Spring 2023 was presented in Los Angeles, for instance, and Fall 2022 premiered off-calendar inside NY's MoMA.

And Ralph's menswear lines haven't hit the catwalk for about a half-decade, so that makes sense.

But you'd think that, since Spring 2024 was Ralph's NYFW revival, Fall 2024 might also be presented during NYFW in February 2024 as part of Ralph's big return.

Instead, New York's favorite son was again missing from the seasonal calendar.

It's not like Ralph hasn't been busy.

Polo recently debuted its artist in residence program with Navajo textile artist Naiomi Glasses and RRL just rolled out Spring 2024. Ralph was also the 2024 Australian Open's "official outfitter."

The Ralph Lauren Instagram page is regularly updated with editorial appearances and special creations, including a velvet gown completed in February for Adele's Las Vegas residency.

Even Ralph Lauren's share price is soaring, smashing investor expectations. Simply put, it's a good time to be Ralph — as usual.

That's the thing: regardless of how much attention it does or does not seek, Ralph remains American fashion's gold standard. But as a brand that's still as much a juggernaut as it was decades ago, Ralph feels oddly... absent.

Which is a shame. Ralph's runway shows are some of NYFW's most sumptuous, its eponymous founder's runway bows some of its most stylish. What can I say? I want more Ralph.