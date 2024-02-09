Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Where's Ralph?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Ralph Lauren founded his eponymous fashion brand about 57 years ago which, in fashion terms, might as well be a 10,000 years ago. And, what's really crazy, is that Ralph is still relevant, decade after decade. To this day, the shiniest crown that any emerging lifestyle label could hope to wear is the title of "the new Ralph Lauren."

So, where is Ralph, actually?

Well, Ralph Lauren is still very much around and Ralph himself fortunately appears in good health — the 84-year-old designer looked classically dapper on the cover of his December 2023 Rizzoli book — but the quintessential all-American brand's cultural visibility is, at the moment, surprisingly narrow.

For instance, Ralph Lauren is typically a red carpet staple but it's been absent from most of the big events in recent years. Thus far, in 2024, Ralph has dressed 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar for the 2024 Golden Globes, Courtney Storer, The Bear's culinary producer, for this year's Emmys, and The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki for the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party.

In fairness, Ralph typically goes harder on Oscars and Met Gala red carpets than at the other ceremonies so maybe it's just biding time.

But around this time last year, Ralph had already dressed Michael B. Jordan and sought-after actor Matt Bomer, for instance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, no biggie.

What about the seasonal collaborations and drops, though? Ralph is usually dishing 'em left and right.

Actually, I haven't received an email about any recent Ralph Lauren activations in months, though some European colleagues received notice of the brand's Lunar New Year capsule. (I've reached out to Ralph's in-house team for comment).

While other archetypal New York companies like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marc Jacobs are evermore conspicuous, Ralph Lauren seemingly withdraws from the public sphere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Perhaps the best example of this is Ralph's presence at New York Fashion Week — or lack thereof.

Ralph took an extended break from NYFW calendar that stretched from 2019 until September 2023, when it showed Spring 2024 womenswear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Though Ralph departed its home turf, it still hosted runway shows. Spring 2023 was presented in Los Angeles, for instance, and Fall 2022 premiered off-calendar inside NY's MoMA.

And Ralph's menswear lines haven't hit the catwalk for about a half-decade, so that makes sense.

But you'd think that, since Spring 2024 was Ralph's NYFW revival, Fall 2024 might also be presented during NYFW in February 2024 as part of Ralph's big return.

Instead, New York's favorite son was again missing from the seasonal calendar.

It's not like Ralph hasn't been busy.

Polo recently debuted its artist in residence program with Navajo textile artist Naiomi Glasses and RRL just rolled out Spring 2024. Ralph was also the 2024 Australian Open's "official outfitter."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Ralph Lauren Instagram page is regularly updated with editorial appearances and special creations, including a velvet gown completed in February for Adele's Las Vegas residency.

Even Ralph Lauren's share price is soaring, smashing investor expectations. Simply put, it's a good time to be Ralph — as usual.

That's the thing: regardless of how much attention it does or does not seek, Ralph remains American fashion's gold standard. But as a brand that's still as much a juggernaut as it was decades ago, Ralph feels oddly... absent.

Which is a shame. Ralph's runway shows are some of NYFW's most sumptuous, its eponymous founder's runway bows some of its most stylish. What can I say? I want more Ralph.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tropical Suiting Jacket
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Crossbody Bag
Stone Island
$195
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana in 2024
    • Style
  • most comfortable sneakers
    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • chore coats workwear jackets
    The Chore Coat is Where Workwear Peaks
    • Style
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike flyknit womens sneakers 2024
    Nike's New Sneaker Collection Is Like Flyknit Heaven
    • Sneakers
  • Designer Ralph Lauren seen at his Fall 2016 runway show wearing a grey jacket, brown vest, white shirt, and black tie
    Where's Ralph?
    • Style
  • collina strada fw 24 ugg puma collabs
    Collina Strada's UGGs Aren't Your Average UGG Boots
    • Sneakers
  • crocs blunt toe clogs
    How to Make Crocs Clogs Better? Give Them Square Toes
    • Sneakers
  • helmut lang fw24
    For Helmut Lang FW24, Peter Do Strikes Again (In a Good Way)
    • Style
  • Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump holds a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers in white, red, and blue
    As 'Forrest Gump' Turns 30, His Favorite Shoe Jogs Into 2024
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024