Lewis Hamilton, Is That You Disguised In Custom Bottega?

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Lewis Hamilton is an unquestionably stylish guy.

Whether you yourself would wear some of his crazy ensembles is neither here nor there, you cannot, though, deny that Hamilton is a man of the opulent cloth.

His latest standout outfit, which was spotted in the days leading up to the inaugural Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix, is perhaps Hamilton’s stealthiest yet, so much so I had to take a closer look behind the giant cone-like collar to make sure it was the 38 year old Brit.

Alas, it was Hamilton, and the furtive red look in question was courtesy of Bottega Veneta and its custom cotton blouson and trousers from its Summer 2024 collection.

The look, while not Hamilton’s most outlandish (I still reserve that title for the time he went full Rick mode in Saudi Arabia) is certainly one of his most stylish and definitely one of his most wearable concoctions, too.

Funny thing is about Hamilton, while he is most certainly a man with high-end tastes, he rarely reserves his loyalties for a particular brand or designer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Where most famed celebrity dressers often have one particular brand they tend to sway to, Hamilton does not. In fact, he seemingly does the opposite. In the last six months alone Hamilton has donned looks from Burberry, Rick Owens, and Dior in the pits at various races, each of which styled to perfection.

For the first Las Vegas Grand Prix in over thirty years, Hamilton pulled out the big guns.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As well as the Bottega outfit, he was also spotted wearing a full custom Burberry sparkly ensemble, as well as Valentino, Versace, and Louis Vuitton the following day.

Hamilton’s myriad of opulent looks might not have been the most memorable thing to come out of 2023's Las Vegas Grand Prix, a weekend Max Verstappen described as more of a show than a race, but they – the all-red Bottega in particular – were certainly the most stylish.

