FEATHER PENDANTS Enters the Space Age for "INTERSTELLAR"

FEATHER PENDANTS is doing its best Thanos impression, heading on a journey through time and space for the launch of its new "INTERSTELLAR" collection for Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Collecting the infinity stones to conquer the universe and copping some new pieces of jewelry to keep your rotation fresh – same-same, but different. You'll be pleased to know that getting some new ice won't require any planet-hopping, but I do regret to inform you earth-bound necklaces, rings, and bracelets won't give you power over space and time.

So, let's meet in the middle – FEATHER PENDANTS takes an inspired look at the exploration of the intergalactic realm and the unknown of the universe beyond us for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled "INTERSTELLAR."

Season-on-season, the London-based brand has been pushing the boundaries of design to create a line-up of pieces that bring new, youthful energy and level of excitement to the jewelry game, leveling it alongside some of London's favorite up and coming streetwear brands.

The new 27-piece collection comprises necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings constructed using freshwater pearls, precious stones, and sterling silver and gold – several of which are new to the brand's armory.

Spring/Summer 2022's introduction of new materials sees FP put together a series of irregular formations that result in pieces that are best described as wearable art, giving Keshi pearl styles an edge against standard pearls on the market.

There's plenty to take in, so go ahead and dive into the full FEATHER PENDANTS Spring/Summer 2022 "INTERSTELLAR" collection online now.