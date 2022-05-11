Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

FEATHER PENDANTS Enters the Space Age for "INTERSTELLAR"

Written by Sam Cole in Design
FEATHER PENDANTS
1 / 6

FEATHER PENDANTS is doing its best Thanos impression, heading on a journey through time and space for the launch of its new "INTERSTELLAR" collection for Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Collecting the infinity stones to conquer the universe and copping some new pieces of jewelry to keep your rotation fresh – same-same, but different. You'll be pleased to know that getting some new ice won't require any planet-hopping, but I do regret to inform you earth-bound necklaces, rings, and bracelets won't give you power over space and time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So, let's meet in the middle – FEATHER PENDANTS takes an inspired look at the exploration of the intergalactic realm and the unknown of the universe beyond us for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled "INTERSTELLAR."

Season-on-season, the London-based brand has been pushing the boundaries of design to create a line-up of pieces that bring new, youthful energy and level of excitement to the jewelry game, leveling it alongside some of London's favorite up and coming streetwear brands.

The new 27-piece collection comprises necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings constructed using freshwater pearls, precious stones, and sterling silver and gold – several of which are new to the brand's armory.

Spring/Summer 2022's introduction of new materials sees FP put together a series of irregular formations that result in pieces that are best described as wearable art, giving Keshi pearl styles an edge against standard pearls on the market.

There's plenty to take in, so go ahead and dive into the full FEATHER PENDANTS Spring/Summer 2022 "INTERSTELLAR" collection online now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • No One Does Leather Vans Like… Vans
  • UNDERCOVER Enters Its Second Golden Age of Great Outdoor Gear
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
  • This Is What Happens When a Space-Age Watch Brand Gets Brutal
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now