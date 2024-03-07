Sign up to never miss a drop
Salomon's Technical Trail Shoes Are Even Better in Leather

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

Salomon might be behind some of the most technical trail shoes on the market, but that doesn’t mean it won’t keep reinventing its classic sneakers with new takes on old forms. Take a new iteration of its uber-popular X-Alp running sneaker that wears what appears to be mixed suede and nubuck on its streamlined upper.

That this works is thanks to the shape of Salomon's X-Alp sneaker, which hasn’t changed here otherwise.

Two available leather X-Alp colorways wear either tonal beige or mixed materials of the upper, blending suede with rubber and mesh paneling, give the shoe a stylish sense of purpose.

In fact, Salomon's leather X-Alp sneaker is almost more of a workboot, with some classic trail shoe vibes.

The X-Alp typically comes in a high boot model, so the sturdier materials aren’t totally coming out of nowhere when it comes to the tradition of Salomon X-Alp sneaker, which is only now becoming a staple in-line Salomon shoe.

The leather low-top shoe isn't even all that pricey, retailing online for a mere $185.

It’s also not the first time that the outdoor footwear brand has played around with materials that aren’t so lightweight as the ones it employs for other running and hiking shoes.

In 2023, Salomon released the XT-6 Expanse Leather sneaker, an all-leather alternative to its super functional and crazy-popular XT-6 running shoe.

Then, too, it might have seemed like a strange choice, but it resulted in an impressively fashionable trail shoe that could also handle skuzzy winter weather in the city if not for hiking on frosty trails. 

Point being: leather Salomons? Not exactly the technical materials one thinks of when one thinks about agilely hiking or jogging on tough terrain. But they still look darn good and ought to age even better than the classic shoes.

The X-Alp in nubuck and suede accomplish the same look. Sturdy enough for the great outdoors, but sleek and dressed up a little bit for everyday wear. Not a bad look for Salomon at all. 

