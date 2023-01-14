Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Fendi Gives Cozy Boy Fall the Cold Shoulder

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

"Cozy, sexy, cool," read the first three words from Fendi's Fall/Winter 2023 show's press release. Indeed, the Italian label puts it best when it comes to its latest runway presentation, which was one of epic proportions, textures, and all-around Fendi realness.

For the forthcoming autumn season, the Italian house ushers in cozy boy fall, the Fendi way, of course. Effortless swagger balances with sophistication and timeless comfort, matched with an emphasis on signature house codes with surprise elements like fringe and pops of lavender.

The exposed shoulder is plentiful in Fendi's FW23 offering, evident in garments like sweaters with built-in gloves, NSFW dress shirts, and slanted tanks realized in classic woven suiting material.

In the words, once the autumn leaves are out, off comes Fendi's sleeves (well, just one of them).

On the other hand, a see-through hairy sweater joins a chunky, floor-length scarf for a 'fit (I'm not sure if it'll keep you warm, but it's a look nonetheless). Meanwhile, another model flexes a ribbed maxi cardigan, whose slit reveals some tasteful leather trouser action underneath.

Roomy ponchos and wrap-style layers swaddled models, while trompe l'oeil jackets made from burnished leather and fringe-trim cashmere coats brought the big style energy — all reiterating the collection's emphasis on elegant coziness.

House icons naturally live on. For men's FW23, Fendi realizes the famed Baguette in a different lens — a literal baguette bread loaf made of fleece. Iconic!

The timeless Baguette also materializes in its traditional bag form as multi-pocket leather iterations, following sterling silver and nylon treatments.

Meanwhiile, the brand's iconic FF motif emerges on the collection's thick maxi scarfs, tote bags, and bucket hats.

Fendi's womenswear may have led the way for hot girl summer with Versace. But for its menswear line, creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi is forging Fendi Man Fall for Autumn '23.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
