The Fendi Baguette, but Make It an Actual Baguette

What's better than a Fendi Baguette? A literal Fendi baguette. For its men's Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi issued a cozy-cool menswear collection of oversized outerwear, cold-shoulder sweaters, and — wait for it — accessories shaped like French baguette bread.

Undoubtedly the brand's next it piece, the Fendi's baguette emerges as a plush French-style bread loaf equipped with a zipper enclosure.

On the runway, Fendi's new accessory — the true Fendi baguette, if you will — found itself nestled in totes, holding umbrellas, and ironically secured by the clasps of the iconic Baguette bag.

The yeast-focused accessory is undoubtedly an ironic spin on the Baguette bag. After all, the house icon gets its name from the actual baguette bread — it's even carried under the arm as a French woman would transport her fresh, crunchy loaf.

Fendi's FW23 collection naturally included new iterations of its famed purse, but of course, all eyes fell on the bread-style handbags-slash-umbrella-sleeves toted on the runway.

So, is it an umbrella holder, handbag, random flex, or all of the above? While the Italian luxury house has yet to specify exactly what it is, it's definitely versatile. I'll give it that.

Nonetheless, expect it to be used in all the ways show (and then some) when it hits stores during the Fall/Winter 2023 season.