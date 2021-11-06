Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Is Giving Riot Games a Makeover

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is now an official partner of Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends.

According to a press release, Fenty Beauty will "curate beauty looks across Riot Games and content, aiming to highlight the multifaceted and diverse beauty landscape that celebrates beauty in all of its forms — including animation."

The partnership officially kicks off with the premiere of Arcane — the Netflix series based on League of Legends on November 6 at 10 p.m. EST.

It's not entirely clear how the partnership will manifest in the show, though its trailer shows several characters wearing makeup such as gold eyeliner and smoky eyeshadow. Ostensibly, Fenty Beauty helped develop these looks.

Fenty Beauty's step into gaming opens the door for a virtually endless number of team-ups. Given that makeup often serves as a character-defining feature, the brand could play a hugely important role in bringing the look of video game avatars to the next level.

The partnership also opens to door for Fenty Beauty NFTs, which could take the shape of digital makeup "skins" that players can purchase and subsequently use for their characters in specific games.

Fenty Beauty might even venture into makeup collections inspired by Riot Games titles (a League of Legends eyeshadow palette, perhaps?).

This isn't the first time a beauty brand has partnered with gaming company.

In 2020, Gillette Venus launched a campaign titled "My Skin. My Way" on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The razor purveyor offered a series of downloadable avatar customization options including stretch marks, tattoos, freckles, and acne.

Similarly, MAC Cosmetics worked with EA Games to release 12 makeup looks for the Sims 4.

Fenty Beauty x Riot Games is cool and all, but Rihanna: when are we getting new music?!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
