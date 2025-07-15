From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Salomon x size? XT-6 ‘Ember’

size?

Release Date: An exclusive draw closes on July 17

Editor's Notes: In honor of its 25th anniversary, retailer size? gives the Salomon XT-6 a new paint job with the beautiful coloration of a vivid sunset.

Nike x Veneda Carter Air Max Muse

Nike

Release Date: July 17

Editor's Notes: For their first-ever collaboration, designer Veneda Carter teams up with Nike to highlight a piece of her Polish heritage.

Inspired by the vibrant flea markets of Warsaw, Carter infused the Air Max Muse with a rich mix of colors, textures, and a distinct utilitarian vibe. She even added an extra personal touch with lace tips featuring the signature nugget texture from her jewelry line.

MAAP x HOKA Tecton x 2

Highsnobiety

Release Date: July 15

Editor's Notes: MAAP, Melbourne’s master of stylish cycling gear, comes together with HOKA for the first time. The result? Carbon-plated crossover sneakers that have been (purposefully) taped together.

adidas CLIMACOOL Laced Shoes

adidas

Release Date: July 15

Editor's Notes: adidas' breeziest sneaker just got cooler. Originally designed as a 3D-printed slip-on, the adidas CLIMACOOL evolves into a true sneaker with the addition of laces and a tongue.

ASICS x INVINCIBLE GEL-NIMBUS 10.1

asics

Release Date: July 19

Editor's Notes: Unlike the blue "ERROR" screen that inspired this shoe, every imperfection here is very intentional. From the deconstructed design to the loose threads and exposed foam tongues, each "error" was added with intent to convey a sense of controlled chaos.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Starfish

nike

Release Date: July 18

Editor's Notes: Following the release of the Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard," Nike's now dropping the Jordan 3 "Starfish," inspired by the same legendary moment. The hints of orange, designed to subtly stand out, take us back to possibly Michael Jordan's most iconic dunk.

adidas Samba LT Shoes

adidas

Release Date: July 17

Editor's Notes: The hairy adidas Sambas just keep on coming. This time, the shoe joins the cow print moo-vement.

