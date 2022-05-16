Slam Jam Redefines FILA's Archival Bangers

For Spring/Summer 2022, Slam Jam digs through FILA's extensive sportswear archive to launch the seven-piece "Redefined" apparel and accessory collection.

Vintage sportswear is near unbeatable. Digging through the crates, you'll find a steady stream of bangers across the board from sportswear's sweethearts throughout the 90s and early 2000s. Whether it's vintage football (soccer) jerseys that catch your eye, long-dormant Arc'teryx shell colorways, or retro-blocked track jackets and Nike windbreakers, I think it's totally fair to feel that sportswear's golden era has passed.

Although modern sportswear is far superior on a technical level, from performance to fabrication, you could argue that styling has gotten a lot safer, leaving us lamenting and nostalgic for a time long passed. Perhaps that's hyperbolic, but why else are so many brands digging through their archives to deliver new collections?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, it's the turn of FILA to self-indulge in its archive to showcase the best of the era, in partnership with fellow Italians, Slam Jam.

Colliding for their first-ever collaboration, Slam Jam and FILA present "Redefined." The clues are in the name – some of the brand's most iconic archival pieces have been studied, updated, recontextualized, and redefined for a fresh delivery that stacks up nicely against 90s bangers.

The collection comprises seven unisex pieces built on a palette of grey, white, and red, with co-branded patches throughout. On offer is a "Frost Grey" windbreaker and track jacket – both of which have been crafted using lightweight nylon – a pinstriped running top, training shorts, running hat, track pants, polos, and baggage options.

If "Redefined" sportswear classics are your bag, you've not long to wait as the full Slam Jam x FILA collection will touch down online on May 21.