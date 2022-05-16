Slam Jam Redefines FILA's Archival Bangers
For Spring/Summer 2022, Slam Jam digs through FILA's extensive sportswear archive to launch the seven-piece "Redefined" apparel and accessory collection.
Vintage sportswear is near unbeatable. Digging through the crates, you'll find a steady stream of bangers across the board from sportswear's sweethearts throughout the 90s and early 2000s. Whether it's vintage football (soccer) jerseys that catch your eye, long-dormant Arc'teryx shell colorways, or retro-blocked track jackets and Nike windbreakers, I think it's totally fair to feel that sportswear's golden era has passed.
Although modern sportswear is far superior on a technical level, from performance to fabrication, you could argue that styling has gotten a lot safer, leaving us lamenting and nostalgic for a time long passed. Perhaps that's hyperbolic, but why else are so many brands digging through their archives to deliver new collections?
Now, it's the turn of FILA to self-indulge in its archive to showcase the best of the era, in partnership with fellow Italians, Slam Jam.
Colliding for their first-ever collaboration, Slam Jam and FILA present "Redefined." The clues are in the name – some of the brand's most iconic archival pieces have been studied, updated, recontextualized, and redefined for a fresh delivery that stacks up nicely against 90s bangers.
The collection comprises seven unisex pieces built on a palette of grey, white, and red, with co-branded patches throughout. On offer is a "Frost Grey" windbreaker and track jacket – both of which have been crafted using lightweight nylon – a pinstriped running top, training shorts, running hat, track pants, polos, and baggage options.
If "Redefined" sportswear classics are your bag, you've not long to wait as the full Slam Jam x FILA collection will touch down online on May 21.