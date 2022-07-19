Rust Hasn't Looked This Good Since MW2 – Thanks, Footpatrol x Mizuno

Brand: Footpatrol x Mizuno

Model: Wave Rider 10 "Rust"

Release Date: July 21

Price: £135 (approx. $162)

Buy: Online at Footpatrol

Editor's Notes: When you think of rust, what comes to mind? That creaky door in your house in need of a hefty dose of WD-40? Salad Fingers' affliction for rusty crockery and kitchen appliances? Or, like me, you're flung deep into the pits of nostalgia, having flashbacks of quick scopes/no scopes matches on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's most iconic multiplayer maps. The good old days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Well, this here rust is neither in need of some surgical attention nor going to push you to rage quit – it's a sneaker worthy of attention, perfectly balanced for seasonal wear.

Milestones like birthdays and anniversaries are certainly worthy occasions for special edition products, and there's nothing quite as of the time as marking these occasions with collaborations. WOOD WOOD just did it for its 20th with adidas, and now Footpatrol's doing the same for its second decade, alongside Mizuno.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A celebration not only of a monumental moment in the Footpatrol legacy but one that also spotlights the beauty of the great outdoors. With the renowned Wave Rider 10 silhouette as its base, the collaboration sets its focus on the natural weathering of rocks and minerals, highlighting the rich array of colors and textures that these processes create around the world.

As stated in the name, the "Rust" colorway is an exploration of erosion, realized through a mixed fabrication of long nap-hairy suede, airy closed mesh, and washed suede overlays colored in "Driftwood Brown," "Berry Conserve," and "Green Milieu." Each of the colors cherry-picked for this seasonal palette you'd find within the Earth's natural processes of erosion.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.