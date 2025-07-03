Squid Game x PUMA Shouldn’t Be This Good, Right?

Somehow, they pulled it off again. Just in time for Squid Game’s highly anticipated third season, PUMA is back with another unexpected hit, this time reworking a classic silhouette paired with plenty of player-friendly merch to match.

The standout is a low-top Palermo sneaker based on PUMA's classic indoor football shoe, reimagined with warped paneling, glitchy contrast stitching, and asymmetrical embroidery that feels straight out of the Squid Game universe.

Pink and green accents nod to the show’s color palette, while a translucent heel bubble filled with floating beads references one of its most emotional (and brutal) episodes. There’s even a charm detail and coded circle-square-triangle branding for anyone keeping score.

If that’s not enough, the full capsule includes co-branded bucket hats, bags, and jerseys marked with participant numbers, ideal for those watching season 3 like football fans in matching kits.

There are also a few Easter eggs that verge on spoiler territory, teasing what Seong Gi-hun might be up to this time around.

So, who is this really for? The players? The watchers? Or the fans watching the watchers?

Either way, the drop plays with the show’s core question — “What happens when the lights go out?” — with moody prints and glow-in-the-dark details.

The PUMA x Squid Game collection drops July 10 via PUMA.

This is now the second time the duo has pulled out all the stops. Last year’s slick suede Squid Game sneakers were not an anomaly, they’ve been followed up with more surprisingly stylish footwear.

