Highsnobiety
Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

As Nike recently declared, the Dunk ain't dead, and the sportswear giant is right. As of right now, the classic sneaker is looking alive and unbe-weave-ably well.

The latest Nike Dunk sees the timeless sneaker design wrapped up in pleasing textures, all splashed in this lovely beige-ish shade known as "Sanddrift" in the Nike universe.

Shop Nike Dunk Low

In addition to supple leather moments, the shoe offers some really nice woven details, which make up the underlays, signature Swoosh on the sidewalls, and heel tabs. The results are this creamy and crisp take on the classic Nike model.

Really, it's like a stylish basket for your feet. Although, it ain't an Easter basket like those recently released Air Force 1 sneakers...or as wildly woven as those "Nai-ke" Footscapes.

The newest Dunk is just right.

Good news! We don't have to wait forever for these woven Dunks. The latest Nike Dunk Low is now available at Nike for $125.

The Dunks arrive in perfect time for the warm weather, too. What better way to step into season than with freshly woven Dunks?

Shop Nike Here

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
