Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good

As Nike recently declared, the Dunk ain't dead, and the sportswear giant is right. As of right now, the classic sneaker is looking alive and unbe-weave-ably well.

The latest Nike Dunk sees the timeless sneaker design wrapped up in pleasing textures, all splashed in this lovely beige-ish shade known as "Sanddrift" in the Nike universe.

In addition to supple leather moments, the shoe offers some really nice woven details, which make up the underlays, signature Swoosh on the sidewalls, and heel tabs. The results are this creamy and crisp take on the classic Nike model.

Really, it's like a stylish basket for your feet. Although, it ain't an Easter basket like those recently released Air Force 1 sneakers...or as wildly woven as those "Nai-ke" Footscapes.

The newest Dunk is just right.

Nike

Good news! We don't have to wait forever for these woven Dunks. The latest Nike Dunk Low is now available at Nike for $125.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Dunks arrive in perfect time for the warm weather, too. What better way to step into season than with freshly woven Dunks?