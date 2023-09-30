EXCLUSIVE: CPFM & Marc Jacobs Enter the Wonderful World of Disney Create 100

In July, Disney announced its Create 100 campaign, celebrating 100 years of, well, Disney and the iconic stories and characters the company has presented us over the years.

As part of Create 100, Disney tapped some creative friends around the globe to contribute personal works inspired by their own relationships with Disney's storytelling. And so you know: the artists and brands' Create 100 pieces will be auctioned off to support the Make-A-Wish foundation.

So, who did Disney enlist for its Create 100 roster? Let's just say: it's a pretty stacked lineup of creative folk. Contributions hail from Beyoncé (yes, thee Beyoncé), adidas, Virgil Abloh Securities, NIGO, Sarah Andelman x Harry Nuriev, Maison Margiela, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, and Cynthia Lu's Cactus Plant Flea Market. And that's only naming a few.

During Paris Fashion Week, Disney offered glimpses at some Create 100 works during a private exhibition at Karl Lagerfeld's 7L library, including looks at Cactus Plant Flea Market's Disney-inspired creation.

Cactus Plant Flea Market's piece comes to us as the Cactus Buddy! Goofy Fan Club. Essentially, we see the brand's unmistakable doubled-eyed smiley character — most recently spotted at McDonalds in adult Happy Meals — join the Goofy hive, equipped with a floppy-eared hat and ringer t-shirt echoing the spirit of the famous Disney character.

Honestly, we can't think of a better way of CPFM-fying a Disney character.

At the exhibition, Disney displayed Virgil Abloh Securities' life-sized erection of the Sorcerer’s Apprentence Mickey from Disney’s Fantasia plus Sarah Edelman and Harry Nuriev's uber-fun chair of storybooks.

"I'm honored Disney invited me to participate in Disney Create 100. It was a joy to collaborate with Harry Nuriev to create this playful sofa made of 100 pillows looking like Disney classic books," Sarah Andelman told us.

"For this event at 7L, I went naturally to long-time friends to surround us: NIGO with his papier mâché Yoda, Cactus Plant Flea Market with her pop Goofy, Sara Shakeel and her crystal vision, Daniel Roseberry and his fabulous boy on a Bird and Virgil Abloh with this spectacular Mickey. I'm impressed how each artist managed to mix his own vocabulary and codes with the icons from Disney."

But wait, there's more. Though not part of the Paris Fashion Week show, Marc Jacobs is also a part of Disney's Create 100 group chat.

For Create 100, Marc Jacobs dipped into his archives and dug up a bright red Mickey Mouse sweatshirt finished with a shimmery graphic of the character. Fans may remember the Spring/Summer 2013 collection — where the sweatshirt is from — which presented a parade of checkered boxes and lines plus a dash of Disney magic courtesy of Mickey sweatshirts.

Again, Disney lovers can bid for these Create 100 pieces — yes, the CPFM Goofy figure could be yours to own — from October 12 until October 30, with proceeds from auction sales going toward Make-A-Wish.

May Disney's magic be in your favor.