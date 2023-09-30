Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: CPFM & Marc Jacobs Enter the Wonderful World of Disney Create 100

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 6
Disney / François Goize

In July, Disney announced its Create 100 campaign, celebrating 100 years of, well, Disney and the iconic stories and characters the company has presented us over the years.

As part of Create 100, Disney tapped some creative friends around the globe to contribute personal works inspired by their own relationships with Disney's storytelling. And so you know: the artists and brands' Create 100 pieces will be auctioned off to support the Make-A-Wish foundation.

So, who did Disney enlist for its Create 100 roster? Let's just say: it's a pretty stacked lineup of creative folk. Contributions hail from Beyoncé (yes, thee Beyoncé), adidas, Virgil Abloh Securities, NIGO, Sarah Andelman x Harry Nuriev, Maison Margiela, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, and Cynthia Lu's Cactus Plant Flea Market. And that's only naming a few.

During Paris Fashion Week, Disney offered glimpses at some Create 100 works during a private exhibition at Karl Lagerfeld's 7L library, including looks at Cactus Plant Flea Market's Disney-inspired creation.

Cactus Plant Flea Market's piece comes to us as the Cactus Buddy! Goofy Fan Club. Essentially, we see the brand's unmistakable doubled-eyed smiley character — most recently spotted at McDonalds in adult Happy Meals — join the Goofy hive, equipped with a floppy-eared hat and ringer t-shirt echoing the spirit of the famous Disney character.

Honestly, we can't think of a better way of CPFM-fying a Disney character.

At the exhibition, Disney displayed Virgil Abloh Securities' life-sized erection of the Sorcerer’s Apprentence Mickey from Disney’s Fantasia plus Sarah Edelman and Harry Nuriev's uber-fun chair of storybooks.

"I'm honored Disney invited me to participate in Disney Create 100. It was a joy to collaborate with Harry Nuriev to create this playful sofa made of 100 pillows looking like Disney classic books," Sarah Andelman told us.

"For this event at 7L, I went naturally to long-time friends to surround us: NIGO with his papier mâché Yoda, Cactus Plant Flea Market with her pop Goofy, Sara Shakeel and her crystal vision, Daniel Roseberry and his fabulous boy on a Bird and Virgil Abloh with this spectacular Mickey. I'm impressed how each artist managed to mix his own vocabulary and codes with the icons from Disney."

1 / 2
Disney

But wait, there's more. Though not part of the Paris Fashion Week show, Marc Jacobs is also a part of Disney's Create 100 group chat.

For Create 100, Marc Jacobs dipped into his archives and dug up a bright red Mickey Mouse sweatshirt finished with a shimmery graphic of the character. Fans may remember the Spring/Summer 2013 collection — where the sweatshirt is from — which presented a parade of checkered boxes and lines plus a dash of Disney magic courtesy of Mickey sweatshirts.

Again, Disney lovers can bid for these Create 100 pieces — yes, the CPFM Goofy figure could be yours to own — from October 12 until October 30, with proceeds from auction sales going toward Make-A-Wish.

May Disney's magic be in your favor.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • gerrit-jacob
    Shop the Best of Gerrit Jacob SS23 Here
    • Style
  • mary janes shoes image
    Hail Mary: The Enigma Shoe of the Summer
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg To Be Streamed on X
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Packable Jacket Is Your Secret Weapon This Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Scoured Summer Sales For The Best Sneakers Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • alexander mcqueen ss24 sarah burton
    At Alexander McQueen SS24, Sarah Burton Takes Her Final Bow
    • Style
  • junya watanabe new balance ss24
    What'cha Got There, Junya Watanabe & New Balance?
    • Sneakers
  • kendall jenner bad bunny gucci
    Forget IG — Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Make It Gucci Official
    • Style
  • cpfm marc jacobs disney create 100
    EXCLUSIVE: CPFM & Marc Jacobs Enter the Wonderful World of Disney Create 100
    • Style
  • UNIQLO & White Mountaineering's Fall/Winter 2023 fleece & down jacket collaboration
    Can You Perfect the Fleece? UNIQLO & White Mountaineering Think So
    • Style
  • Jennifer Lawrence seen walking in New York with her son wearing a cream corduroy shirt, black slacks, a beanie & socks with sandals
    Fearless Jennifer Lawrence Makes Socks & Sandals Look So Easy
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023