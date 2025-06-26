The Return of a Frank Ocean Classic (No, Not Music)

Still waiting on that Frank Ocean ballad for summer? Sorry, nothing to see here.

Frank Ocean fans were left hopeful that a new project is (finally) in the pipeline earlier this year, following the musician being spotted around putting up mysterious posters over in Japan. However, instead, the musician has broken his long silence with a different kind of project.

If you're into jewelry, good news: Frank’s luxurious line Homer is back after a two-year sabbatical.

This time, it returns with a surreal new drop featuring artist Barry Kieselstein-Cord and think pieces ripped from a Mary Shelley novel.

The collection is part of a bigger push that includes the opening of two new stores, one in Hatton Garden, London, and the other in Downtown LA’s jewelry district, both designed in collaboration with architecture firm ANY.NYC.

Highlights include the “Frankenstein-Cord” pendant (spotted on Rosalía, who also stars in the campaign), food-inspired charms like diamond-studded beef and broccoli, and sodium-themed rings that feel straight out of the most expensive toy bin imaginable.

Homer, founded by Ocean in 2021, makes fine jewelry with the precision of couture and the graphic chaos of a PlayStation 1 ad. It’s personal, referential, and deeply nostalgic.

According to the Blonded musician, Homer is an autobiography, relics from an imagined childhood, filtered through his own private visual language that leans into the world of novelty jewelry.

Novelty jewelry is having a moment, and Homer sits in that space comfortably, but with sharper tools. Think Nadine Ghosn, or even Gstaad Guy’s Poubel, if filtered through a more autobiographical lens. Homer feels toyish, yes, but for adults steeped in nostalgia.

Is it all building toward an album rollout? Maybe, according to a few rumors. But until then, enjoy the Homer diamond-encrusted beef.

