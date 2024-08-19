The Gstaad Guy’s New Jewellery Line Is Very Mindful, Very Absurd

The internet's favorite old money whisperer, The Gstaad Guy, just dropped a jewelry line to celebrate the absurd. Dubbed "Poubel," the newly launched brand is an interchangeable modular jewelry line made from recyclable sterling silver and comes complete with a wide selection of emoji-like hand-painted enamel charms.

If, like the rest of us, you've immersed yourself in the expensive and satirical world of Constance de von Gstaad, "Poubel" should sound familiar. "Á la poubelle" has emerged as the unofficial catchphrase for the lame and trite for those following Gstaad's tutelage.

poubel 1 / 2

Gstaad has flipped the term to create this new jewelry venture. It's absurd, I know, especially when you consider that á la poubelle loosely means "to the trash." But that is the point.

Poubel brings together the absurdities, and they look good doing so. Though, I would like to see the bracelets and necklaces in white or rose gold down the line.

The brand's colorful pendants would not feel out of place stacked on the wrist with a stainless steel Girard Perrgaux sports watch or strategically dangled from a The Row Margaux tote.

Because of the modular nature of the links, you're free to create a custom piece for any situation, easily linking together a Cousin Colton-approved pocket chain, a Y2K-inspired keychain, or even a leash that your furry friend can flex with the next time they are at the dog groomer.

poubel 1 / 3

The pendants and charms themselves are just as much part of the Gstaad Guy lore as they are little nods to those of you who were unironically buying Loro Piana loafers during the peak of the "old-money style" boom last year.

A foodie obsessed with Gambero Rosso? There is a pendant for you. Need something to reflect your obsession with Vicuña-made ready-to-wear? Poubel's got you.

The playful array of colorful pendants gives Y2k "members club" vibes, and I am here for it. In the often murky and cheap world of influencer jewelry releases, Poubel is definitely not á la poubelle.

You can cop and customize your Poubel set on its official website.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the current Van Cleef Alhambra craze.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety App for early access to limited-edition product drops on the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.