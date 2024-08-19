Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Gstaad Guy’s New Jewellery Line Is Very Mindful, Very Absurd

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

The internet's favorite old money whisperer, The Gstaad Guy, just dropped a jewelry line to celebrate the absurd. Dubbed "Poubel," the newly launched brand is an interchangeable modular jewelry line made from recyclable sterling silver and comes complete with a wide selection of emoji-like hand-painted enamel charms.

If, like the rest of us, you've immersed yourself in the expensive and satirical world of Constance de von Gstaad, "Poubel" should sound familiar. "Á la poubelle" has emerged as the unofficial catchphrase for the lame and trite for those following Gstaad's tutelage.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
poubel
1 / 2

Gstaad has flipped the term to create this new jewelry venture. It's absurd, I know, especially when you consider that á la poubelle loosely means "to the trash." But that is the point.

Poubel brings together the absurdities, and they look good doing so. Though, I would like to see the bracelets and necklaces in white or rose gold down the line.

The brand's colorful pendants would not feel out of place stacked on the wrist with a stainless steel Girard Perrgaux sports watch or strategically dangled from a The Row Margaux tote.

Because of the modular nature of the links, you're free to create a custom piece for any situation, easily linking together a Cousin Colton-approved pocket chain, a Y2K-inspired keychain, or even a leash that your furry friend can flex with the next time they are at the dog groomer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
poubel
1 / 3

The pendants and charms themselves are just as much part of the Gstaad Guy lore as they are little nods to those of you who were unironically buying Loro Piana loafers during the peak of the "old-money style" boom last year.

A foodie obsessed with Gambero Rosso? There is a pendant for you. Need something to reflect your obsession with Vicuña-made ready-to-wear? Poubel's got you.

The playful array of colorful pendants gives Y2k "members club" vibes, and I am here for it. In the often murky and cheap world of influencer jewelry releases, Poubel is definitely not á la poubelle.

You can cop and customize your Poubel set on its official website.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the current Van Cleef Alhambra craze.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety App for early access to limited-edition product drops on the Highsnobiety ShopHighsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Senior Growth WriterDonovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Even the Athletes’ Watches Are Olympics-Tier at Paris 2024
    • Watches
  • Rolex's New 2024 Novelties Are "Sporty & Precious"
    • Watches
  • Noah Lyles Gold-Winning Watch? A Black Ceramic OMEGA 'Speedy'
    • Watches
  • Jacob & Co. and Bugatti's New Watch Comes with a V16 Engine
    • Watches
  • Socks & Sandal Go Together Like Peanut Butter & Jelly
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • PUMA’s Classic Terrace Sneaker Becomes a Denim Delight
    • Sneakers
  • The Gstaad Guy’s New Jewellery Line Is Very Mindful, Very Absurd
    • Watches
  • Football’s Most Fashionable Club Now Plays in NOCTA
    • Style
  • New Balance & CAYL's 1906 is Tastefully Technical
    • Sneakers
  • RUF x Highsnobiety Celebrates an Auto Artisan
    • Style
  • These Crisp AJ11s Are Coolly Subdued
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now