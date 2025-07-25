This Is the Future of Frank Ocean’s Jewelry Brand (EXCLUSIVE)

Frank Ocean was never one for the spotlight. Nearly everything the reclusive musician ever put his name to has debuted with minimal fanfare, including Homer, Ocean's fine jewelry brand.

For instance, hardly anyone outside of Ocean's inner circle was aware of Homer when Ocean quietly launched the line in 2018 — its public reveal came only three years later, much to music-starved fans' chagrin.

Homer's revival in 2025 was less subtle than abrupt, though, as the luxury label burst back to life with a sudden surge of summertime activity that included new jewelry designs, new stores in Los Angeles and London, and a new look for the Homer store in New York.

Only a few months prior, Homer was laying dormant. Even the occasional trickle of newness, had long since dried up. Its Instagram page hadn't updated since June 23, 2023, for instance.

Highsnobiety 1 / 13

Almost two years to the date, it sprang back to life in line with the new goods.

Given that this is all indicative of Homer's newly bright future, we decided to scope the new Homer space in the New York Jewelers Exchange building, which situates Ocean's luxury label alongside a handful of local dealers.

Homer's product, which included jewelry, scarves, rubber accessories, and special Prada jackets, was initially only available from its NYC store; interested parties who couldn't stop by were only able to place orders from physical catalogs sent by request from the Homer website. Several months after launch, however, Homer began selling its wares online, with emailed newsletters touting new arrivals.

One recent missive listed items from Homer's recent Frankenstein-Cord jewelry line, cocreated with longstanding New York jewelry designer Barry Kieselstein-Cord. Selections included a "High Jewelry Necklace" made of 18k white gold and studded with over 2,200 lab-grown diamonds that retails for almost $700,000.

Highsnobiety 1 / 4

Sticker shock is a Homer signature. “I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier,” Ocean said when Homer debuted in 2021.

Though none of the items currently available from Homer's web shop are quite as pricey as the million-dollar chains that Homer offered upon launch, it's now selling several similarly expensive items not so far removed from Cartier's own high-jewelry pricing.

And there's still clearly a Homer customer. That's at least partially because there will never not be a Frank Ocean fan, certainly, but it doesn't change the fact that Homer's web shop has sold out of pieces like a $535 "Heart Ring With Screw" and XL-sized "Bullet Hole Heart Pendant" for $29,500.

At the Homer's New York outpost, an assortment of fresh jewelry was available in starkly crisp display cases, framed by shelves full of Homer's modernist packaging.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

No surprises there — the jewelry store is a jewelry store! — but it's worth a stop for anyone curious about the still-enigmatic Homer project.

The pendants' intricate shapes and sparkly lab-grown diamonds make the most sense IRL, underlining Ocean's initial desire to make Homer an offline-only proposition. You won't run into Ocean at the store, mind you, though he did attend its opening 2021 in typical modest fashion.

So, actually, you never know.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.