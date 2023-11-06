Sign up to never miss a drop
There Are Wedding Rings & Then There Are Frank Ocean Wedding Rings

Tayler Willson

Is there anything Frank Ocean can’t do? The enigmatic singer-songwriter, who is also the founder of luxury brand Homer, is seemingly still at it in the world of jewelry design, or so it seems after Denim Tears founder, Tremaine Emory, shared images of his new wedding ring made by Ocean and his team.

Ocean, whose Homer line started out as an offering of high-end bracelets, pendants, and recycled rings in 2021, had been designing jewelry from his studios in Manhattan before opening a physical location on 70–74 Bowery at the New York Jewelers Exchange.

The 36-year-old, though, has kept a low-profile since and while his website is still full of opulent regalia, his recent work for Emory on two custom rings is the first I've come across in some time.

Safe to say that Ocean's trinket designing hustle is very much still up and running!

Truth be told, this is the first I've heard of Ocean in a few months now.

Since the rapper’s controversial appearances at Coachella in April, all we've had from the Blonded singer is his Mutations photography book.

For Ocean, though, a guy renowned for keeping his private happenings private, this is just business as usual. It's also a timely reminder that just because Ocean is keeping his life on the DL, it doesn’t mean he isn’t up to anything. If anything, it means he's hustling hard.

It's just Frank Ocean being Frank Ocean, and that’s exactly how I like it.

