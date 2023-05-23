This adidas Samba Is Fucking Awesome

In other news, the adidas Samba is getting the Fucking Awesome treatment.

After tackling the Experiment 01 and 02, the skateboarding brand founded by skate legend Jason Dill plans to launch its Samba collaboration on May 24 as a little hump day treat for FA heads.

Undoubtedly advancing the ongoing Samba wave, Fucking Awesome's Sambas arrive in a classic scheme of black with white Three-Stripes. And like Dill's previous takes, we see the FA's pairs realized with a full leather build.

That's about it as far as details go, aside from the FA logo stamped on the tongue and gold co-branding taking over the midsole.

Now, Dill is quite familiar with the Samba, and he's got his own collab to prove it.

The adidas Skateboarding global Pro team rider released a Samba collab in 2019, which saw the now-trendy silhouette rendered in white with a leather upper and icy, translucent sole. The collab later dropped again in April 2022.

Technically, this was a solo Dill collab with adidas skateboarding (it's called the Jason Dill x adidas skateboarding Samba). However, the pairs did release through Fucking Awesome's webstore.

Now — although still by Dill — we're in for some official Fucking Awesome Sambas.

In case you're looking to treat yourself to a mid-week sneaker treat, the collaborative Sambas arrives Wednesday, May 24, on Fucking Awesome's website.

