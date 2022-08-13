Fucking Awesome's adidas Experiment Collab Has Its Eye on You

Brand: Fucking Awesome x adidas

Model: Experiment 01 & 02

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $110

Buy: Fucking Awesome and adidas' webstores, adidas CONFIRMED app

Editor’s Notes: adidas is back with two Fucking Awesome colorways for the partnership's Experiment sneaker collaboration.

Advancing their relationship, Fucking Awesome's founder Jason Dill links up with adidas Skateboarding division again to revisit the Experiment 01 and 02 sneaker silhouettes.

Dill takes a skate down memory lane for Fucking Awesome's latest adidas project. The adidas team skater recalls his juvenile skateboarding days, which ultimately guides the aesthetic for the partnership's new rollout.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Fucking Awesome x adidas Experiment 01 arrives with a suede-leather upper doused in a nature-approved color scheme of Dust Sand, Base Green, and Hemp, hues reminiscent of those worn by Dill as a teen skater bro.

Pops of orange dress the collaborative Experiment 01's FA-embossed insole and deck-worthy gum sole.

adidas 1 / 8

adidas and Fucking Awesome continue to see all with their latest linkup.

Straight from their March 2022 Sherpa collab, the duo reissues their distinctive camo-eye design, this time as a perforated underlay on the Experiment 01 sneaker.

The spooky yet naturalistic print further complements the outdoorsy feels of the Fucking Awesome x adidas Experiment 01 "Dust Sand." Ultimately, the concept fits right in.

On the other hand, the Fucking Awesome x adidas Experiment 02 manifest as an extremely muted flip to its all-alfresco-embracing counterpart.

adidas 1 / 8

Seriously, the only color coming from this triple black FA x adidas sneaker is its debossed burgundy insole and vibrant flag-design tongue.

Though, the Experiment 01's dropped back in July exclusively at FA. The Fucking Awesome x adidas Experiment 01 and 02 are now available at adidas and select skate shops.

The collaborative skate shoes are already selling out fast, with few sizes lingering as we speak. To be honest, I expected nothing less coming from brand behind that hyped hairy cardigan.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.