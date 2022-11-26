Skaters Are In for a Fucking Awesome Holiday

Want to build your very own cozy skater starter pack? Fucking Awesome’s Holiday 2022 collection has everything you need.

Evolving its style, Fucking Awesome turns its attention from edgier designs (remember those controversial Saddam Hussein shorts?) to more sophisticated pieces. The American skate and streetwear brand has proved its capacity for elevated skate attire over the past few seasons, and its holiday collection is no exception.

The collection features everything from monogrammed puffers to bucket hats and balaclavas. It’s a bricolage of patterns, textures, graphics, and colors. It’s cozy and eclectic, but not in a dad’s sweater collection type of way.

Fucking Awesome presents the lookbook as a zine filled with provocative art, emblematic of the brand’s penchant for pushing boundaries. The cover displays a woman who just gave birth being presented with her newborn child. Accompanying text reads, “It’s gonna get weird at parts. I promise. Just hang on.” Weird, yes, but intriguing enough to keep me reading. Select illustrations from the zine are also printed on the actual clothing. (See: reversible vegan leather jackets adorned with film stock.)

Jason Dill founded Fucking Awesome with Mike Piscitelli and Anthony Van Engelen. Dill’s near-complete creative control garnered Fucking Awesome a huge following of skate enthusiasts, a demand the pro skateboarder wasn’t quite ready for.

“He was really overwhelmed and not doing well,” Piscitelli recalled in a 2019 interview. Dill and the FA team rebuilt the brand after a hiatus, growing it far beyond what Dill originally expected. Factor in the brand’s collaborations with sneaker heavyweights Nike and adidas, and Fucking Awesome seems poised for mainstream success.

A fucking awesome comeback, indeed!