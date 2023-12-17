Sign up to never miss a drop
Scout Willis' Style Is Fucking Awesome

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Scout Willis' street style is officially Fucking Awesome...especially while wearing Jason Dill's skateboarding-slash-streetwear brand.

'Twas another sunny day in LA when the city streets got a taste of another Scout Willis style moment. This time, the 32-year-old celeb made a coffee run in a casual albeit classic Scout look.

Willis' outfit consisted of cream wide-leg pants paired with black boots and a colorful crochet handbag slung over her shoulder. In her other hand, she carried her dog, who looked a little less than pleased. Why waste your time serving an RBF when your dog does it for you? I'm kind of here for it.

As a couple of necklaces draped around her neck, Willis completed her ensemble with a cool green fuzzy top by Fucking Awesome. Nice.

In case you're wondering, she wore the brand's Acid Hairy Club shirt, which is currently available on Fucking Awesome's website for 80 bucks (it's on sale!).

It's a steal, really. The brand's Acid hairy pieces are extremely popular and often fly off shelves. It's surprising to see Willis' top still up for grabs (though only two sizes are available).

For street style, Willis often takes the most simple pieces and throws them all together for bold looks. I'm talking Daisy Duke sets with biker boots to super-casual mini dresses with those Crocs Siren heels. It's a skill, and Willis nails it easily and confidently.

Who knows? Maybe we'll catch her in the Crocs cowboy boots next. I have zero doubts that she'd give them a proper street moment.

