Future's Birthday Suit is Fall Dress Done Right

I'm sure we can all agree that Fall/Winter is the best season to get 'fits off. Lower temperatures call for layers, thicker fabrications, and statement footwear. Future's birthday suit features all of the above, turning his celebrations into a demonstration of fall dress done right.

If there's one thing that you can rely on Future for, it's making a bold style statement. From his iconic wide-brim hats, extravagant jewelry selection, Palm Angels tracksuits, Louis Vuitton x Supreme denim sets, and of course, those Gucci flip-flops, the rapper is never short of designer gear.

By his own admission back in 2019, the rapper spends upwards of $300k per month on clothing, and it shows.

For his birthday celebrations in Hollywood last night, which drew a star-studded crowd of music industry friends, Future kept it toasty. With evening temperatures dropping to around 11 Degrees Celcius, it was unlikely a Baltic night, yet he layered up regardless.

From the bottom up, a pair of £2,930 (approx. $3,478) Bottega Veneta black lambskin leather lug ankle boots sat beneath a pair of deep navy raw denim jeans.

A white long-sleeved tee paired with a raw-edged hem balaclava set the foundation of the 'fit, contrasted by a dark green jacket that appears similar to NANUSHKA's vegan leather puffer jacket.

Always one to accessorize his looks to the extreme, Future completed the look with a pair of black Cartier frames, a heavy selection of chains and bracelets, an oversized diamond ring, and a green and blue plaid bucket hat. The cherry on the cake, if you will.

If you're looking to keep the wind off your face this fall but aren't quite ready to let go of the summer vibes exuded by a bucket hat, be like Future; do both.