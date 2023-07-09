Did Future Just Preview His Lanvin Collection?

ICYMI: Lanvin recently tapped musician Future to be the creative director of Lanvin Lab's first collection. Though Future's collection isn't due to fall, first looks at what's to come may be here. Maybe.

Future joined Metro Boomin on stage at the 2023 Wireless Festival over the weekend. While Metro donned Prada for the performance, Future appeared in head-to-toe Lanvin.

Breaking down Future's ensemble: the I Never Liked You artist sported a pair of denim overalls featuring allover Lanvin branding, paired with a matching bucket hat equipped with a flap.

Underneath the overalls, Future wore a graphic baseball shirt layered over a long sleeve shirt with writing on the sleeves. So far, we only made out these messages from the shirts: "They asked 'What are we?'" followed by "Who's 'We'?" Sounds about right for the king of toxic anthems.

Lanvin revealed Future's Lanvin Lab collection will include womenswear and menswear and accessories centered around music. Interestingly, overalls and buckets hats — like the ones worn by Future — were considered staples of the 90s hip-hop fashion scene. Just a little food for thought.

It appears the Lanvin pieces worn by Future are unreleased products (we scoured Google in search of them). With Future's look coming days after announcing his partnership with the label, we may very well be looking at pieces from his forthcoming collection.

At the very least, it's safe to assume Future's ensemble is a taste of what's come, vibe-wise.