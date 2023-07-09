Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Did Future Just Preview His Lanvin Collection?

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

ICYMI: Lanvin recently tapped musician Future to be the creative director of Lanvin Lab's first collection. Though Future's collection isn't due to fall, first looks at what's to come may be here. Maybe.

Future joined Metro Boomin on stage at the 2023 Wireless Festival over the weekend. While Metro donned Prada for the performance, Future appeared in head-to-toe Lanvin.

Breaking down Future's ensemble: the I Never Liked You artist sported a pair of denim overalls featuring allover Lanvin branding, paired with a matching bucket hat equipped with a flap.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Underneath the overalls, Future wore a graphic baseball shirt layered over a long sleeve shirt with writing on the sleeves. So far, we only made out these messages from the shirts: "They asked 'What are we?'" followed by "Who's 'We'?" Sounds about right for the king of toxic anthems.

Lanvin revealed Future's Lanvin Lab collection will include womenswear and menswear and accessories centered around music. Interestingly, overalls and buckets hats — like the ones worn by Future — were considered staples of the 90s hip-hop fashion scene. Just a little food for thought.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It appears the Lanvin pieces worn by Future are unreleased products (we scoured Google in search of them). With Future's look coming days after announcing his partnership with the label, we may very well be looking at pieces from his forthcoming collection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At the very least, it's safe to assume Future's ensemble is a taste of what's come, vibe-wise.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top
$365
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HighsnobietyCarpenter Shorts
$100
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasOrketro Off White
$165.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • Chase Sui Wonders Is Crushing — Just Not How She Expected
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • By Dressing Paige Bueckers, Dapper Dan Is (Track) Suiting the Future (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now