Future's Stealth Style Includes Studs, Sparkles & $100 Bills

Future cannot go unnoticed. The "Mask Off" rapper has too much steeze to style under the radar.

Which is unfortunate for Future, I suppose, because he apparently wanted to go undercover while shopping at New York's Ducati store in early August.

You can tell that Future was looking to go stealth mode because, when paparazzi came calling, he attempted to shield his face with a wad of $100 bills. Or maybe he was just showing off.

Because, as far as accessories go, a handful of moolah makes sense for Future's outfit, which is far too sparkly to escape attention.

Backgrid / JosiahW

Dressed for casual comfort, Future wore a black hoodie shiny with silver zips and heavily studded cut-off double-knee shorts locked down with a flashy chain.

To match, a pair of gradient-tinged Timberland 6" boots with studs, because a lil extra sparkle goes a long way... even when you're apparently trying to dress down.

Future can rep all the dark sunnies he wants, but there's no mistaking his post-workwear glitz, especially with his wrists wrapped in shiny jewelry. And it works for him, to be fair, it's just not exactly what one might consider low-key.

Studs appear to run in Future's crew, as a friend wears the punkish Satoshi Nakamoto Vans, perhaps to match his nose and cheek piercings.

Another friend clutches a tiny Goyard bag which is another extant contradiction: On one hand, the quintessential IYKYK luxury label. On the other, everyone knows Goyard and knows that it's a pricey statement.

But therein lies the stylistic contrast that makes Future's outfit so intriguing. Who else could attempt to go incognito while dripped in silver, platinum and diamonds?