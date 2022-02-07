G-SHOCK's Latest Collaboration is a Celebration of Youth Culture

G-SHOCK continues its time in the spotlight, this time alongside the Museum of Youth Culture on a special edition GW-M5610U-1ER and the "Grown up in G-SHOCK" Exhibition.

If there's any brand worthy of recognition for its impact on youth culture, Casio's G-SHOCK is certainly one of them. Since its inception in 1983, it's earned a cult following across subcultural groups and movements, with its deep hip-hop roots putting it at the forefront of streetwear.

G's relationship with hip-hop over a quarter of a century birthed some of the brand's most recognizable and level-raising collaborations, including the likes of BAPE and A$AP Ferg, with Daily Paper and Moncler Genius lead the pack more recently.

With its team up with London's Museum of Youth Culture, the shock-resistant watch experts settle into this positioning as a youth cultural icon in totality.

Taking the iconic GW-M5610U-1ER model as its base, the collaboration comprises a resin band featuring images from the Museum's archive by Legendary photographer Gavin Watson. The design celebrates "Growing up in Britain" and showcases some of the photographer's most iconic works, capturing youth-subcultural movements such as the Skinheads, Rave, and Punk scenes.

By all definitions, this watch is a statement piece – though it takes on a classic black base (similar to many other collabs on the model), Watson's work steals the spotlight thanks to its heavy white printed contrasts and intricate details. The touch of red on the face is a nice touch, too.

Each watch comes complete with bespoke packaging and a "Grown up in G-SHOCK" limited edition zine.

Your chance to shop the G-SHOCK x Museum of Youth Culture GW-M5610U-1ER arrives on February 18, online, and at the G-SHOCK Carnaby St FLagship store in London.