Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Studded Leather Skate Shoe Is Skatepark Couture

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
vans
1 / 3

The edgy cool of a rockstar-esque studded leather jacket on feet? That's the promise of Vans’ LX Authentic 44.

There's a tangible coolness associated with a fatigued leather jacket, all the more so when it's studded. Vans' premium sub-label, OTW, managed to capture this ineffable "It" factor and plaster it all over a Vans Authentic sneaker that’s darn-near too fly to skate in.

shop vans here

Vans' LX Authentic 44 sneaker has the punked-out exuberance of a worn-out leather jacket thanks to its pebbled leather upper accented with metal studs throughout. The pre-scuffed outsole also adds to the skate shoe’s lived-in charm.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This unique mix of durability and luxury has become a hallmark of the OTW label, especially when it comes to the Vans Authentic sneaker, a true footwear muse.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Just take a look at how streetwear label Satoshi Nakamoto turned Vans’ Authentic sneaker into a pearled-out gem, toughened up with a scuffed outsole that actually looks a lot like what the Vans LX Authentic 44 has going on right now. If it ain’t broke, bejewel it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, I know Vans is likely not top of mind when we think of nice leather sneakers. But believe it or not, OTW does full-grain leather really well. Consistently too. And this is not exclusive to the Authentic sneaker, either.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In fact, one of the best displays of Vans' leather expertise comes in the form of Vans OTW’s recent red and black checkerboard Slip-On sneaker. To be fair, there is also an Authentic version of the sneaker, which looks equally delicious. But there is just something about a shiny slip-on that eats down.

Available later this year on OTW’s website this fall, the Vans’ LX Authentic 44 sneaker allows Vans to flex its rapidly developing leather muscle. 

And where other luxe Vans sneakers wear shiny patent leather uppers, Vans’ LX Authentic 44's pebbled leather is almost more decadent in its beautiful bumpiness.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
  • Bottega Vans-neta: In Beautifully Woven Leather, Skate Shoes Go Quiet Luxury
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Classy Dad Shoe Looks Sharp In a Canadian Tuxedo
  • Engineered Garments' New Designers Will Continue Engineering Garments (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s All-New Super Skinny Air Max Sneaker Carries the Dad Shoe Torch
  • Once a Mere Hairstyle, the Mullet Is Now a Dress Code
  • He's Got Game: Carlos Alcaraz Has Already Won Wimbledon with His Style Alone
  • Vans' Studded Leather Skate Shoe Is Skatepark Couture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now