Vans' Studded Leather Skate Shoe Is Skatepark Couture

The edgy cool of a rockstar-esque studded leather jacket on feet? That's the promise of Vans’ LX Authentic 44.

There's a tangible coolness associated with a fatigued leather jacket, all the more so when it's studded. Vans' premium sub-label, OTW, managed to capture this ineffable "It" factor and plaster it all over a Vans Authentic sneaker that’s darn-near too fly to skate in.

Vans' LX Authentic 44 sneaker has the punked-out exuberance of a worn-out leather jacket thanks to its pebbled leather upper accented with metal studs throughout. The pre-scuffed outsole also adds to the skate shoe’s lived-in charm.

This unique mix of durability and luxury has become a hallmark of the OTW label, especially when it comes to the Vans Authentic sneaker, a true footwear muse.

Just take a look at how streetwear label Satoshi Nakamoto turned Vans’ Authentic sneaker into a pearled-out gem, toughened up with a scuffed outsole that actually looks a lot like what the Vans LX Authentic 44 has going on right now. If it ain’t broke, bejewel it.

Now, I know Vans is likely not top of mind when we think of nice leather sneakers. But believe it or not, OTW does full-grain leather really well. Consistently too. And this is not exclusive to the Authentic sneaker, either.

In fact, one of the best displays of Vans' leather expertise comes in the form of Vans OTW’s recent red and black checkerboard Slip-On sneaker. To be fair, there is also an Authentic version of the sneaker, which looks equally delicious. But there is just something about a shiny slip-on that eats down.

Available later this year on OTW’s website this fall, the Vans’ LX Authentic 44 sneaker allows Vans to flex its rapidly developing leather muscle.

And where other luxe Vans sneakers wear shiny patent leather uppers, Vans’ LX Authentic 44's pebbled leather is almost more decadent in its beautiful bumpiness.

