Nike's Flawless Dad Shoe Doesn't Feel Old or New

in SneakersWords By Lei Takanashi

When the Nike introduced the Nike V2K Run in July 2023, I honestly didn't even notice it.

Truthfully, it's not the type of red hot Nike sneaker thats selling out of sizes and being flipped for resale. It's a calm general release that's a widely available and taps into the contemporary dad shoe trend. But with some new V2K Run colors hitting the market for Summer 2024, it feels like it's the right time to loop back on this intriguing new running silhouette by the Swoosh.

I've sincerely been reaching for all types of running sneakers this summer. Right now, I'm wearing fewer trail-runners from the likes of Salomon and HOKA and more into classic mesh runners, the sort of running sneakers that a middle-age dad might wear while buying groceries.

Yes, classic mesh runners like the New Balance 1906R or the ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 could smoothly slide into a good summer sneaker rotation. But these new Nike V2K Run sneaker colorways might urge me to give them a good test run.

Transparently, while I do love a good running sneaker, I've always told myself to slow my pace before picking up the trendiest pair of Nike runners.

That's because I'm not trying to turn my closet into something that looks like a stockroom at Fleet Feet.

Granted that I was a little skeptical about Nike's VK2 Run — originally called the Runtekk — because of its obvious visual similarities to its comparably more stylish father, the Zoom Vomero, one specific pair hit me like the perfect Max B song coming on shuffle. Gain green baby!

I think what makes the VK2 Run so intriguing is that it's a dad shoe that doesn't necessarily feel old.

I sincerely can't imagine my grandpa wearing these.

I also don't think it looks particularly contemporary, either. It might also be hard to fully commit myself to these because they look so damn similar to ASICS.

That certainly isn't a bad thing though. It just shows that the VK2 Run faces a lot of competition to become yet another mesh running sneaker in my closet.

It almost feels like Nike was designing these for my future elderly self. It's a pair that's just nice enough for me to cop for $120 right now, but may sit on ice for years to come.

Before you know it, I'll be wearing these Nike VK2 Runs with a weathered Supreme T-shirt as I explain to my grandson the great Kendrick-Drake rap war of 2024.

