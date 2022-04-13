Y2K Steps Into Full Motion With GANNI's New Balance 2002R

Brand: GANNI x New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: April 13

Price: $150

Buy: New Balance online and physical stores, select GANNI stores worldwide

Editor’s Notes: Since gorgeous, gorgeous #GANNIgirls love New Balance, it was only right that the two put their first collaboration in motion (literally) with a joint New Balance 2002R.

Made with the #GANNIgirls in mind, the GANNI x New Balance 2002R's inspiration stems from the Copenhagen fashion girlies who enjoy a stylish yet comfortable sneaker.

After all, they're always "always cycling and running somewhere," according to GANNI creative director Ditte Reffstrup. Why not look good while sprinting around the city?

It's no wonder the campaign captures models running and leaping, reiterating the collaborative running shoe's ability to be a fashion statement and athletic staple simultaneously.

New Balance

The GANNI x New Balance 2002R — set to release in grey and cream colorways – takes a step in the ethical direction with more than 50% recycled materials located on the upper and a 5% regrind rubber outsole.

Ultimately, the collaborative sneaker not only met New Balance's green leaf certifications but backed GANNI's ongoing environmental commitments like its Responsibility Game Plan.

"When we do collabs we have this design dogma, that we need to push the needle and create innovative and responsible partnerships," Reffstrup told Highsnobiety. "We are working really hard to constantly do better across our own main collections with 92% of our SS22 collection made from certified organic, recycled proven lower impact materials." "So, co-creating a product where we can share learnings and innovations is such an important next step."

Like GANNI's Juicy Couture collab, the GANNI x New Balance 2002R oozes of Y2K appeal. GANNI's playful vibe matches the era's whimsical spirit through bold color schemes, energetic logo prints, and experimental design details.

New Balance 1 / 8

"If you look closely at the design, you'll see subtle details like the double pull tabs in multi colours that form the shape of a heart or GANNI-logo print panels exclusively designed for the occasion," creative director Reffstrup continued. "I love how the shoe has a playful spin to it."

Simply put, GANNI's New Balance 2002R sneakers is a live-action depiction of the early 2000s — and an on-the-go Copenhagen girl's dream kicks.

Not to mention, the collaborative shoe proves to be another triumphant win for New Balance and its impressive partner line-up, which includes names like Aimé Leon Dore and Joe Freshgoods.

New Balance

"We've had some real success tapping into different subcultures with brands we choose to partner with, and GANNI was no exception," said Lauren Fitzsimmons, Lead Global Collaborations of EMEA New Balance. "Both brands have a crossover consumer within that fashion space, especially stemming from Scandinavia, with many GANNI girls opting for a pair of classic New Balance's as their footwear choice."

"Due to GANNI's unique lens, we felt they were the perfect partner to tell a fashion story that's both fun and has a purpose."

As you may or may not know, one-and-done partnerships are not New Balance's thing: we can confirm more big GANNI collab energy for the future.

