Gucci's GG Print Is Perfect for George Lopez

Who thought Gucci's GG would be a perfect match for George Lopez?

After his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show on December 5, George Lopez swapped out his dapper black suit for a casual ensemble, which included a cool Gucci GG print shirt.

Along with the $1,350 wool checkered top, Lopez sported beige platform oxfords and deeply faded denim trousers, which Highsnobiety news editor Jake Silbert described as the OG dad jeans.

Now, Lopez's 'fit may not be tens across the board. In fact, the look screams unbothered pops who just copped some designer for the hell of it.

But, hey, we're not knocking it! The Gucci shirt was cool and stylish, and thus so was Mr. Lopez (the top portion of his look, at least). And in case a couple of dads were wondering, the Italian luxury label's top still lingers at a few select retailers.

At some point in your life, you probably woke up at 3 in the morning only to see George Lopez leaping across the television screen to WAR's "Low Rider" — the tune and visuals from the George Lopez sitcom's introduction.

The actor has delivered other memorable roles in family films like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and Rio, to name a few. Talk about classics.

Nowadays, Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez lead NBC's popular Lopez v. Lopez series, which recently picked up nine more episodes for its pilot season.

Perhaps to celebrate his show's major news, Lopez decided to treat himself to this fresh and very fitting Gucci GG shirt.

I mean, come on. Double G's? (G)eorge Lopez? It was truly meant to be.