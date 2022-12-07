Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Gucci's GG Print Is Perfect for George Lopez

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Who thought Gucci's GG would be a perfect match for George Lopez?

After his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show on December 5, George Lopez swapped out his dapper black suit for a casual ensemble, which included a cool Gucci GG print shirt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Along with the $1,350 wool checkered top, Lopez sported beige platform oxfords and deeply faded denim trousers, which Highsnobiety news editor Jake Silbert described as the OG dad jeans.

Now, Lopez's 'fit may not be tens across the board. In fact, the look screams unbothered pops who just copped some designer for the hell of it.

But, hey, we're not knocking it! The Gucci shirt was cool and stylish, and thus so was Mr. Lopez (the top portion of his look, at least). And in case a couple of dads were wondering, the Italian luxury label's top still lingers at a few select retailers.

At some point in your life, you probably woke up at 3 in the morning only to see George Lopez leaping across the television screen to WAR's "Low Rider" — the tune and visuals from the George Lopez sitcom's introduction.

The actor has delivered other memorable roles in family films like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and Rio, to name a few. Talk about classics.

Nowadays, Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez lead NBC's popular Lopez v. Lopez series, which recently picked up nine more episodes for its pilot season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Perhaps to celebrate his show's major news, Lopez decided to treat himself to this fresh and very fitting Gucci GG shirt.

I mean, come on. Double G's? (G)eorge Lopez? It was truly meant to be.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyNew York Line Short Sleeve Jersey Light Grey
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Ralph Lauren x FortniteLong Sleeve Sweatshirt Blue
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x HighsnobietyWave Rider 10 White/Red
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Why Is Everyone So Upset About Demna Taking Over Gucci?
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • At Gucci, No Creative Director But Many Fun Ways to Hold Bags
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now