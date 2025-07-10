adidas’ Most Rugged Sneaker Is Somehow a Sophisticated Snakeskin Dress Shoe

adidas' simplest and slimmest sneaker got a sleek and sophisticated upgrade.

Meet the "Black Snake" adidas Samba WTR sneaker, a classic Samba shoe kitted with a lugged WTR (Winter) outsole built to withstand cold climates. Basically, a standard Samba with the sneaker equivalent of winter tires.

The adidas Samba was the sneaker of the summer for several summers in a row. So beloved in its flatness that its popularity circled all the way back around to general disdain. Samba fatigue is real, y'all.

But adidas, ever the perseverer, has managed to reinvent the simple Samba several times over, and the adidas Samba WTR shoe in "Black Snake" is one of the most sophisticated takes on the slim sneaker.

In addition to the Samba WTR’s rugged outsole, this sneaker also wears a shiny leather snakeskin upper that adds a heightened level of sophistication to the otherwise simple shoe.

In that same sporty, luxury vein, the Samba WTR sneaker wears thinner laces more on par with what you'd see on a loafer or something similar.

And even though the sneaker's WTR outsole was designed for enhanced traction in colder weather, the heightened base gives the sneaker a heightened sense of sophistication.

Available soon on the adidas website, the "Black Snake" Samba sneaker is a part of a growing nest of snakish adidas sneakers slithering around the Three Stripes. There's the boot scootin' calf-high Samba boot, and even the flat-soled adidas Superstar has dabbled in the world of snake-related stylings.

But when it comes to corporate-ready Samba sneakers, adidas' Samba WTR sneaker takes the cake in terms of sneakers poised to go from the field to the boardroom and back again. Perfect for when you have a soccer game at one and a business meeting at four.

