Highsnobiety
This Is the Future of Basketball Shoes, According to Nike

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
You can forget everything you once knew about Nike’s long and storied history in basketball footwear. The future of Nike basketball is arriving. 

Part of Nike’s Greater Than series, the G.T. Future is all about bounce, speed, and stability wrapped up in a sci-fi-looking low-top silhouette.

Underfoot is where the magic happens in this basketball shoe. There is some serious tech in the Air Zoom unit, full-length Zoom Strobel, and Cushlon 3.0 midsole. In simpler words, it’s built to launch you into the air for rebounds, quick first steps, or (for the lucky ones who can) highlight dunks with a performance package that no other Nike basketball shoe offers at the moment.

Designed by Senior Footwear Designer Jason Petrie, the G.T. Future is first and foremost performance-driven, but it’s meant to look like the future of basketball design.

“The G.T. Future has both the next-level Nike performance innovation and the wow factor of a spaceship or a new sports car,” says Petrie in a statement.

Alongside an all-black G.T. Future releasing this holiday season, Nike has unveiled three new colorways set for the end of the year. The lineup kicks off with an eye-catching orange “Fire” (Bright Ceramic) edition, followed by a sleek “Metallic Silver,” and wraps up with a bold “Lightning” yellow. More G.T. Future colorways are also lined up for early 2026.

If you’ve been waiting for these future-focused basketball shoes to drop ever since they were previewed by rapper Wale during NBA All-Star Weekend at the beginning of this year, the wait is almost over. 

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
