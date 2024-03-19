Girard-Perregaux's Laureato Chronograph Just Got a Sexy New Titanium Body

2024 is already proving to be one of the best years for luxury watches and horological nerds. The Year of the Dragon has given us an unrelenting barrage of new modern classics, tasteful collabs, and surprise releases that continue to turn my head no matter how frustrated my bank account is at me.

The drop that we are obsessed with this week? The Girard-Perregaux Lauretato Chronograph Ti49.

The Laureato has long been a cherished icon in the world of chronographs. Since 1975, it's captured hearts as a classic must-have, adored for its sleek case, formidable complication, and its distinctive octagonal bezel that never fails to turn heads on the occasional WatchTok wrist roll.

Now, stepping into the spotlight with a fresh, sleek, and feather-light Grade 5 titanium build, the new Laureato Chronograph Ti49 emerges as a front-runner for the title of the ultimate chronograph to enrich your collection. Let's take a closer look.

A brief history of Girard-Perregaux and its beloved Laureato chronograph

If you're new to the scene, let me introduce you to Girard-Perregaux - a name with one of the most storied and successful backgrounds in the world of watchmaking. This top-tier Swiss brand dates all the way back to 1791, thanks to the watchmaker Jean-Francois Bautte.

Throughout its long history, Girard-Perregaux has been lauded for its holistic approach to developing and producing every aspect of a watch and its movement, in-house.

GP has given us elaborate and legendary industry-shaping complications like the Tourbillon sous trois pont d'or (the Tourbillon with Three Gold Bridges) and World Wide Time Control. Watch Models like the Vintage 1945, Sea Hawk, Equation Perpetuelle (my personal grail), Casquette, and today's Lauretto are coveted icons.

The Laureato is likely the crown jewel of them all. It made its debut in 1975, originally introduced as the "Quartz Chronometer." But it wasn't long before it got a name that stuck, thanks to the Italian aficionados.

Fans from that part of the world started calling it "the graduate" (or "Laureato" in Italian) of the Girard-Perregaux school. This nickname, a term of affection really, mirrored the watch's standout design and its spot-on precision.

Everything you need to know about the new Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Ti49

The Laureato Chronograph Ti49 comes in a very wearable 42 mm case that houses a grey dial with a 'Clous de Paris' pattern grey PVD-treated GP logo and three snail counters: a 30-minute chronograph register, a 12-hour chronograph register, and a small seconds display.

Under the hood, the Ti49 is equipped with Girard-Perregaux's own GP03300 self-winding mechanical movement, made from 419 components and 63 jewels. Together, the watch gets a decent 46 hours of power reserver, meaning you're going to have to keep this watch in your rotation, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

Overall, the watch comes in a Grade 5 titanium body that has a beautiful satin finish that catches the light just right when worn on a bright day.

How much will the Laureato Chronograph T149 cost?

If you are looking to get your hands on the T149, as of March, the watch will be available worldwide in all Girard Perregaux retailers for EUR 20'500 or USD 19'400.

Titanium watches are here to stay.

Titanium watches are really starting to take over the watch world, with big names like Grand Seiko, Zenith, and Tudor bringing this material into the spotlight. And honestly, I'm all for it. I was a bit hesitant at first, but high-quality titanium, like the Ti49's Grade 5 titanium, comes with a bunch of perks for the wearer.

This material is not only lightweight and tough but also resists corrosion, doesn't magnetize, and is hypoallergenic. Plus, when it's finished and polished just right, a titanium watch can even outshine its stainless steel peers.

I'm really looking forward to seeing the new titanium watches 2024 will bring to the table. But for now, the Laureato Chronograph Ti49 is clearly leading the pack.

