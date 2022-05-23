The Internet's Not So Sure About Disney x Givenchy

Brand: Disney x Givenchy

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Givenchy's website

Editor's Notes: Last week, Givenchy did the inevitable: collaborated with Disney.

By now, teaming up with the cartoon conglomerate has become a rite of passage — can you really call yourself a brand if you haven't released some sort of limited-edition Mickey Mouse T-shirt or sneaker?

Following in the footsteps of Supreme, Gucci, COMME des GARÇONS, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, and many more, Givenchy translated a selection of Disney characters — namely, Bambi, Elsa, Olaf, Oswald, Pongo, and Perdita — onto hoodies and T-shirts.

"Disney has always held a special place in my heart, as it has for so many across generations, countries and cultures," creative director Matthew Williams said in a press release. "As a boy from California and a father in Paris, Disney has always been a source of meaningful moments throughout my life."

Williams' intention is sweet, and the crew of characters he selected is unexpected. Still, the internet isn't so sure Disney x Givenchy is a yay or a nay.

"It’s giving me gift shop," one user commented on Givenchy's Instagram. "Really hoping theres more than just cheap tees with boring vector-files-from-google to this collection? If not, y'all really dropped the ball HARD on this one," another remark reads.

Others pointed out that in 2013, former creative director Riccardo Tisci debuted a series of best-selling separates and accessories starring Bambi. The collaboration was so successful, it helped define his tenure at Givenchy.

As cute as Williams' tees and hoodies are, they just don't hit as hard as Tisci's Bambi-printed wares. Not to mention, the new capsule ranges from $520 to $790 — a pretty big ask for glorified Disney merch.

We'll throw down for Givenchy's hardware-laden bags and sculptural footwear, but Disney shirts? Probably not.