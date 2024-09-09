Sarah Burton is Givenchy's New Creative Director

Sarah Burton is joining Givenchy as the creative director of men’s and women’s collections for the French luxury house.

The news arrives almost a year to the day of Burton leaving Alexander McQueen, the company where she had worked her entire fashion career and, since the passing of its founder, held the role of creative director for 13 years.

The designer made an emotional bow from McQueen during a tear-filled fashion show in September 2023, ending a 26-year run with the brand.

In some ways, this move is a full-circle moment. Givenchy hired Lee Alexander McQueen, Burton's previous employer and close collaborator, as creative director from 1996 to 2001. Now, it has enlisted the successor to Lee Alexander McQueen at his eponymous brand to fill the same role.

“It is a great honor to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy, it is a jewel,” says Burton in a statement. “I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility, and beliefs.”

Burton becomes Givenchy’s eighth designer, following the departure of Matthew M. Williams at the end of last year. She is the brand's second female couturier, alongside Williams’ predecessor, Clare Waight Keller, and a welcomed female face at a time when there are a disproportionate number of male creative directors in fashion’s biggest roles.

Sarah Burton's debut for Givenchy will be an Autumn/Winter 2025 collection presented in March at Paris Fashion Week, a first look at her creative vision outside of Alexander McQueen.