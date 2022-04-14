Paris Saint-Germain Is Now Officially GOAT-ed

Who's the best football club? Really depends on who you ask (what fan wouldn't name their own team?), I guess, but Paris Saint-Germain's latest partnership has objectively made it the GOAT.

Or rather, PSG is now partnered with GOAT, the sneaker and fashion resale site that's got a healthy cash cache fueling its operations — GOAT's most recent funding round in May 2021 secured nearly $200 million from investors.

GOAT has now become a "major multiyear global" partner with PSG, foretelling a series of collaborations and some very visible branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Most notably, GOAT is becoming a PSG "sleeve partner," which is exactly what it sounds like: "GOAT" will be printed on the left sleeve of every PSG kit, from training gear to on-pitch match apparel.

It kinda looks like PSG is just calling itself the "GOAT" if you aren't clued in but that's presumably part of the point.

GOAT will also add its branding to PSG's Parc des Princes stadium like any other bigtime sponsor and curated a selection of Paris Saint-Germain goods to commemorate the announcement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“We are delighted to welcome GOAT into the Paris Saint-Germain family with this partnership that will see them join the exclusive roster of club partners present on our iconic jerseys” said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain, in a statement. “GOAT is a perfect fit for the club and further supports our position as a leading global sports and lifestyle icon for fans all over the world.”

“We’re not only bringing together two leading lifestyle brands, but uniting a community of athletes, creatives and fans around the world,” Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group, continued.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Armstrong makes an interesting point. Few other lifestyle labels can claim to enjoy a comparable relationship with a sports team as big as PSG.

Sure, streetwear designers often partner with the NBA or racing companies (cars are a whole 'nother thing) but no other site has laid claim to what GOAT's done with PSG: actually partnering with a world-famous sportswear outfit.

It's a fitting partnership, too. PSG is famously merch-happy (it even licenses a series of dedicated Japanese PSG stores) and GOAT is keen to prove that it's into more than American-centric sports. Win win.