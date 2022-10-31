Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
All Stand For Goldwin 0s' FW22 Collection

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Goldwin 0
When Goldwin pulled the curtain down on its latest project, an expansion of its deep technical roots and outdoor expertise, with Goldwin 0, excitement was high. If high-function gear with distinct, clean-lined aesthetics is your bag, the arrival of Goldwin 0's debut FW22 collection, that excitement has likely grown further.

A maintained execution of the Japanese brand's founding fundamentals of boundary-pushing design and performance-driven function, Goldwin 0 has marked not only a new point of entry to the Goldwin universe but a new beginning rooted in experimentation.

Delivered as a pursuit of unity between art, science, and the natural world, the 0 describes a desire to create with zero impact on the Earth; the newly launched FW22 collection was met with high praise, with several of its flagship styles selling at pace.

Spanning several categories for both men and women, the technicality of the pieces on offer speaks for themselves.

Fabrications across the offering are thoughtfully considered, including Brewed Protein (a structural protein material developed and manufactured by Spiber made from plant-derived sugars), GORE-TEX, Recycled Polyester, and Non-Mulesed Wool.

Outerwear, naturally, is the collection's leading category, with several shell options on offer, each with its own technical specifications. A general rule of thumb is that each piece is rooted in Goldwin's ski history.

Of the pieces currently available to shop online, the GORE-TEX 3L Shell Jacket and flagship 3L Shell Jacket are available in several colorways. Strong, nature-inspired structural lines give life to the pieces while ensuring an elevated, luxurious finish.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
