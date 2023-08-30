Sign up to never miss a drop
Ex-YEEZY Designer Nur Abbas Has Big Plans For Goldwin 0

Tayler Willson

Nur Abbas is a name you’ve probably heard before.

With an extensive resume that includes design roles at – deep breath – the likes of YEEZY, Maison Margiela, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike ACG, and UNIQLO, there isn’t much the designer hasn’t seen during his career.

That being said, Abbas teaming up with Goldwin 0 — the sustainably-focused offshoot of cult Japanese performance-wear label Goldwin — to become its designer-in-residence for Fall/Winter 2023 is a first.

The former Head of Design at YEEZY will take the reins of Goldwin 0 alongside London-based creative studio OK-RM (Olly Knight and Rory McGrath) for “the next few seasons” according to a statement.

“We began with a conversation about delving into the essence of the brand; both historically and moving into the future,” Abbas tells Highsnobiety about the collaboration's first steps.

“Goldwin’s innovations and strengths lie in manufacturing, technical innovation, and outdoor fabric expertise as far back as the 60's when the brand worked with Japanese athletes for the Olympics. To be able to work with such a rich history is a dream.”

Abbas is speaking to Highsnobiety prior to the release of his first guest collection for Goldwin 0, an offering that he partly revealed at a special event during Paris Fashion Week as a part of the Japanese label’s SS23 presentation.

“For the first collection, we took archival designs and reimagined a new whole-garment knit base layer,” continues Abbas.

“We also applied a newly developed Three Dimensional Down Baffle element into a puffer design that minimized cold spots, elegantly showcasing the technology. It was a creative journey that blended abstract and practical influences, allowing for new innovative outcomes.”

When it comes to Abbas, nothing is off limits. The designer has become renowned for his ability to permeate different design spheres during his career thus far, so expect something as innovative as it is sleek when it comes to his Goldwin 0, a label that's historically relied on its product expertise rather than chasing trends.

Still, while the clothes themselves will, of course, be Abbas’ main priority, the designer was also keen to create his vision while remaining in-keeping with Goldwin 0’s eco-friendly approach to fashion.

“Sustainability is a nuanced challenge for any brand, but Goldwin 0 is taking proactive steps,” he says.

“For this collection we prioritized natural fibers to minimize reliance on virgin chemicals. Consequently, we used 100 percent Merino for our base layer tops and pants and recycled down content for insulation.”

While the collection still remains under wraps (for now), there is one thing we can be certain of when it comes to any Nur Abbas project: it’s gonna bang.

