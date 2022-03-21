Goldwin Launches Experimental Platform, Goldwin 0

Goldwin's legacy, deep-rooted in technical ski gear, has seen the Japanese brand stand as one of the industry's most celebrated creators of functional apparel. Now, with the experimental platform Goldwin 0, this legacy finds a new beginning.

There's no doubting that Goldwin's success has come as a way of its outerwear expertise and commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, fundamentals that are at the heart of Goldwin 0.

Described by the brand as a pursuit of unity between art, science, and the natural world, the 0 describes a desire to create with zero impact on the Earth.

It's stressed that this isn't a capsule collection or collaboration; instead, an ongoing platform for experimentation, free of the restrictions imposed by categories and labels.

Design by Julia Rodowicz and Jean-Luc Ambridge in close conjunction with the Goldwin team in Japan and London-based design studio OK-RM, the product lineup consists of functional apparel that pulls inspiration directly from the natural world.

The collection consists of several pieces, including a two-piece shell jacket and pants made from Brewed Protein, developed by Spiber – materials produced from plant-derived biomass that can be processed into a variety of different forms.

This sustainable direction extends to knitwear, too, with knits crafted using WHOLEGARMENT, the world's first seam-free knitwear using technology from Japan. Ensuring these innovative techniques' eco-conscious benefits are maintained, all items within the project have been made in Japan.

Discussing the project's sustainable values, designer Jean-Luc Ambridge was quoted saying: “Today’s consumers are a lot more engaged in the wider socio-economic and environmental impact of the products they are purchasing.

The majority of people I engage with are focused on conscious and environmentally friendly design. Goldwin 0 allows people to follow the development of their garments in an intimate way which is becoming more expected within the market.”

For more on the project as it develops and to stay on top of upcoming releases, head over to Goldwin 0.