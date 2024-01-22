Sign up to never miss a drop
Goldwin: Techy Outerwear For Any Occasion (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Goldwin's Spring/Summer 2024 collection isn’t just another array of extremely well-crafted, well-designed outerwear. No, there’s more to the extensive GORE-TEX-heavy offering than that.

Sure, Goldwin's SS24 capsule is a collection of extremely well-crafted and well-designed outerwear (would you expect anything less of Goldwin?).

But it’s also the first time the brand's founder, Tosaku Nishida, turned his full focus to achieving a definitive balance between minimalist functional beauty and timeless aesthetic elements.

This, in layman's terms, means a Goldwin collection that does the job, but looks good too.

1 / 11
Goldwin / Kodai Ikemitsu

The collection, which is split into three categories (Athletic, Outdoor, Lifestyle), is arguably Goldwin’s finest to date and comes with an equally-as-impressive lookbook shot in the Japanese mountains by photographer Kodai Ikemitsu. 

Standout pieces include Goldwin’s GORE-TEX Aqua Tech 3L Jacket, a piece that features GORE C-KNIT backer technology in the lining, and the PERTEX SHIELDAIR Mountaineering Jacket, a packable lightweight option.

Then there’s the lifestyle-focused GORE-TEX Blanket Coat. A style that, as the name suggests, is a super-techy waterproof blanket that’s been repurposed into a fine looking jacket.

Point is, everything Goldwin creates has a purpose.

There’s no waste, there's nothing included for the sake of it being including. Everything Goldwin includes adds to the experience. Which, in an industry riddled with bells and whistles and flexing for flexing's sake, is wonderfully refreshing to see.

