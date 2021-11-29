Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Get Stompin' in the Goodhood x Dr. Martens 101 Boot

Written by Sam Cole
Dr. Martens
1 / 4

Brand: Goodhood x Dr. Martens

Model: 101 UB Boot

Release Date: December 2

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Dr. Martens and selected retailers

Editor's Notes: When you're on the lookout for a new pair of boots, Dr. Martens is a no-brainer.

World-renowned, steeped in history, immersed in subcultural groups across the globe, and trusted for high-quality that lasts – that's what you get when you opt for Docs.

You'd be hard-pressed to visit any British town without spotting at least a handful of 1460 8-eye boots. Festival season? They're everywhere, and you'll definitely eyeball a few dozen in Berlin, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No frills, just hard-wearing sleek style is what makes DMs the perfect choice for the season, and Goodhood's take on the 101 Boot just made them even better.

Fellow Brits, Goodhood, have a keen eye for style. Step into the store on Curtain Road, and you're sure to agree. For its latest team-up with DMs, the retailer has tweaked the 101 Boot with black vintage smooth leather and replaced the traditional yellow welt stitching with a contrasting white.

The classic black and yellow heel loop remains, while a series of white characters appear sporadically across the boot's leather upper. These subtle details are nods to Goodhood's lasting iconography and serve to represent the spirit of customization that is deep-rooted in the DNA of Dr. Martens.

While there is still room in the year for further releases, this pair ties up a strong year of collaborations for DMs, including two updated silhouettes from Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL*, and a slick pair from HAVEN, amongst several others.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Dr. MartensVintage 1461 Black Quilon
$225.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Dr. Martens101 Arc Black Vintage Smooth
$195.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Dr. MartensVintage 2976 Black Quilon
$260.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Dr. MartensVintage 101 Black Quilon
$250.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • As a Knee-High Boot, PUMA’s Spiky-Soled Sneaker Is Truly Monstrous
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How Did No One See Margiela's New Creative Director Coming?
  • London Meets NYC for a Practically Bookish Streetwear Collab
  • 2025 Marks the Only Time It's Okay to Be a Snake
What To Read Next
  • How a Basic Alarm Clock Became Fashionable
  • After the Lamborghini of Trail Shoes Comes the Lamborghini of Slides
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack
  • The Freshest Clothes Are Also the Grimiest
  • 3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now