Get Stompin' in the Goodhood x Dr. Martens 101 Boot

Brand: Goodhood x Dr. Martens

Model: 101 UB Boot

Release Date: December 2

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Dr. Martens and selected retailers

Editor's Notes: When you're on the lookout for a new pair of boots, Dr. Martens is a no-brainer.

World-renowned, steeped in history, immersed in subcultural groups across the globe, and trusted for high-quality that lasts – that's what you get when you opt for Docs.

You'd be hard-pressed to visit any British town without spotting at least a handful of 1460 8-eye boots. Festival season? They're everywhere, and you'll definitely eyeball a few dozen in Berlin, too.

No frills, just hard-wearing sleek style is what makes DMs the perfect choice for the season, and Goodhood's take on the 101 Boot just made them even better.

Fellow Brits, Goodhood, have a keen eye for style. Step into the store on Curtain Road, and you're sure to agree. For its latest team-up with DMs, the retailer has tweaked the 101 Boot with black vintage smooth leather and replaced the traditional yellow welt stitching with a contrasting white.

The classic black and yellow heel loop remains, while a series of white characters appear sporadically across the boot's leather upper. These subtle details are nods to Goodhood's lasting iconography and serve to represent the spirit of customization that is deep-rooted in the DNA of Dr. Martens.

While there is still room in the year for further releases, this pair ties up a strong year of collaborations for DMs, including two updated silhouettes from Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL*, and a slick pair from HAVEN, amongst several others.

