As a Knee-High Boot, PUMA’s Spiky-Soled Sneaker Is Truly Monstrous
The PUMA Mostro has always been a monster (literally, mostro in Italian translates to monster). But the PUMA Mostro Boot? Well, that presents the spiky-soled shoe at its most monstrously imposing.
Typically a slim-shaped sneaker, its streamlined shape a reference to the shoe’s racing history, it has been transformed into a tall, knee-high boot.
Wrapping around the shoe’s towering body, a series of straps allow this laceless shoe to be adjusted. It’s similar to what you find on a motocross boot.
We’ve seen the Mostro as a knee-high boot before — in PUMA’s underrated archives and in collaboration with Ottolinger — however, this is the first time it’s been made available as a general-release shoe.
And in the lead-up to its big release, the shoe has been doing the rounds. It was on show at PUMA’s Paris Fashion Week pop-up and could be found in the many fashion shows where PUMA provides footwear for designers (including, most recently, at Berlin Fashion Week).
Now, the sneaker has finally made its way onto shop floors, retailing for $275.
From minimalist masterpieces to 3D-printed futuristic slip-ons, the Mostro has been many things in the past six months, playing a large part in PUMA’s sneaker dominance of late. And still, the Mostro variations keep expanding.