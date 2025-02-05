As a Knee-High Boot, PUMA’s Spiky-Soled Sneaker Is Truly Monstrous

The PUMA Mostro has always been a monster (literally, mostro in Italian translates to monster). But the PUMA Mostro Boot? Well, that presents the spiky-soled shoe at its most monstrously imposing.

Typically a slim-shaped sneaker, its streamlined shape a reference to the shoe’s racing history, it has been transformed into a tall, knee-high boot.

Wrapping around the shoe’s towering body, a series of straps allow this laceless shoe to be adjusted. It’s similar to what you find on a motocross boot.

We’ve seen the Mostro as a knee-high boot before — in PUMA’s underrated archives and in collaboration with Ottolinger — however, this is the first time it’s been made available as a general-release shoe.

Highsnobiety

And in the lead-up to its big release, the shoe has been doing the rounds. It was on show at PUMA’s Paris Fashion Week pop-up and could be found in the many fashion shows where PUMA provides footwear for designers (including, most recently, at Berlin Fashion Week).

Reference Studios / Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger

Now, the sneaker has finally made its way onto shop floors, retailing for $275.

From minimalist masterpieces to 3D-printed futuristic slip-ons, the Mostro has been many things in the past six months, playing a large part in PUMA’s sneaker dominance of late. And still, the Mostro variations keep expanding.