GR10K & Salomon’s Rugged Trail Sneaker Is of Military-Grade Strength

The reason why GR10K and Salomon’s Quest Low 2 sneakers are so heavy-duty is, in essence, simple: they’re military boots chopped in half.

A level more hard-wearing than its usual trail-specific footwear, French outdoorwear label Salomon offers a selection of tactical shoes made for military use, including its bulky, GORE-TEX Quest 4D boot.

The Quest Low 2, with its durable nubuck leather and protective toecap, is a direct descendant of the Quest 4D: GR10K essentially took that model, manipulated it into sneaker form, and dressed it up in a new colorway.

The end result is wildly robust for a casual sneaker, however, what else would expect from GR10K and Salomon? This is the same duo that previously made fire-proof sneakers after all.

First unveiled two years ago in a black and brown color scheme, the Quest Low 2 is now being reissued in a darker green and black combination with contrasting hits of bright orange.

Releasing via both brands’ websites on January 22, the shoes arrive with Salomon’s XA 35 hiking backpack in a matching dark green colorway.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Salomon take inspiration from its military-specific line for a sneaker collaboration.

Last year, Salomon played similar tricks with the high-end French label Rier and longtime collaborator The Broken Arm, turning tactical boots into fashion statements.

We’ve become accustomed to Salomon collaborations reinventing the brand’s trail running shoes. Now, the brand is increasingly going a step further and having fashion labels update its military boots.