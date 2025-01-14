Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

If Sandy Liang & Salomon Once Epitomized Girlcore, Their New Shoe Is Full-on Momcore

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Salomon's XT-Whisper running sneaker, born in 2009 as a women's running shoe, is one of Salomon's big revivals for 2025. And who better to kick things off than Sandy Liang?

Sandy Liang's Salomon collaborations epitomize the pinnacle of girlcore sneakers. Her pink Salomon trail shoes paved the way for a host of elegant balletcore footwear that followed, making Liang a pioneer in a very specific field of crossover kicks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As such, Salomon has partnered with Liang to reanimate archival shoes as they return to its contemporary fold. It enlisted her to remix the uber-flat Mary Janes that known as the Salomon Marie Jeanne, for instance.

As Salomon prepares to give its retro XT-Whisper running shoe a proper relaunch, it thus landed on Liang as the perfect partner to prove the sneaker's inherent momcore steeze, though this will release in a co-ed size run.

salomon
1 / 12

“The XT-Whisper is one of my favorite silhouettes from Salomon’s archives, and I loved the challenge of reimagining it through a fresh, modern lens,” Liang said in a statement.

Liang's take on the XT-Whisper is uncomplicated, emphasizing the shoe's throwback aesthetic with a simple pale colorway accented with silver panels and a gum sole

Simple stuff made better by the Salomon Quicklace, which is one of the great sneaker innovations of, I dunno, maybe all time. It makes bunny ear lacing utterly redundant, which is always a good thing in my book.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The XT-Whisper quietly relaunched in late 2024 as a limited release at select Salomon retailers, before its big moment came the following year. Expect a healthy selection of in-line colorways, plus another team-up or two.

salomon
1 / 4

For now, Liang's Salomon shoes release on the Sandy Liang website come January 16 before hitting Salomon stockists like the Highsnobiety Shop on January 30 for $150.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a slight offering but a solid one. Still, one has to hope that Liang has even more Salomon shoes in store for the year to come.

SHOP SALOMON HERE

Shop All Salomon
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-Whisper Void
$175.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonXT-6 Shadow
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonXT-Quest
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Carhartt Made the Toughest Salomon Sneaker Even Tougher
  • Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional
  • Forget Being Tough: Salomon’s Trail Runners Are Now Cozy
  • Why This Glow-In-The-Dark Trail Shoe Is “Legendary”
What To Read Next
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker
  • Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now