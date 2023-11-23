Salomon Made Actual Fire-Proof Sneakers

Functionality is the name of the game when it comes to Salomon, the French footwear label that's so deeply rooted in the realm of outdoors performance it practically embodies it.

Its latest sneaker with gr10k, though, an enigmatic brand that recontextualises the true purpose of a product based on extensive, in-depth research, takes functional gear to another level completely. Albeit an extremely protective one.

Salomon / Satoshi Fujiwara

Introducing the X-ALP, a sneaker that blends ultra-resistant fireman uniform fabrics with a classic motorsports-inspired silhouette.

The X-ALP gr10k, as it’s officially titled, embodies a statement rather than just a product and reflects a dynamic and anti-identitarian collaborative spirit.

Salomon / Satoshi Fujiwara

The sneaker also further builds on the current burgeoning motorsports trend, as well as venturing into more uncharted territory with a shoe that integrates vocabulary like aerodynamics and engine technology.

Salomon's innovation in mountain sports is evident in the X-ALP gr10k, with the patented 3D Edging Chassis for lateral stability and flexibility a key component. Elsewhere, a collapsible tongue offers adaptability, mirroring the versatility of protective fire-retardant garments in racing.

1 / 2 Salomon / Satoshi Fujiwara

Rooted in the French Alps, Salomon and gr10k's collaboration is a conversation between heritage and innovation. These shoes are a research endeavor into new outdoor practice areas, natural limitations, and the sports media spectrum.