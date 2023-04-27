Grimes Is Ready to Lead an AI-Generated Music Revolution

The debate concerning AI-generated music continues to rage online. With strong arguments both for and against, it's hard to predict what turn the technology, and surrounding controversies, will take next; Grimes might know, though.

If you've got an AI bingo card – scrap it. Every day that passes, countless new programs and technologies rise to the surface, offering insight into new evolutions and possibilities within the space. It's a deep hole that's growing deeper and deeper.

There's plenty to write home about concerning AI-generated visuals filtering through into fashion and how programs will bring about huge change across countless industries, but it's music that remains perhaps the most controversial as things stand.

Last week, an AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd track took the internet by storm, amassing over a quarter of a million Spotify streams and endless tweets before being taken down across numerous platforms due to pushback from Universal Music.

Although the whole fiasco ended up feeling like somewhat of a blip, it certainly wasn't.

The creator of the infamous track, Ghostwriter977, is already back with another track that's doing numbers, this time around, featuring vocals from Bad Bunny and Rihanna.

With the controversy back at the forefront of social debate, Grimes has chimed in, offering a unique artist's perspective on the matter.

Unlike those that have taken an oppositional front, Grimes has aligned herself with creators of AI-generated music, offering "50% royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings."

A bold declaration, which was followed by, "I think it's cool to be fused w a machine, and I like the idea of open-sourcing all art and killing copyright."

Many were quick to point out that royalty splits would be impossible with the death of copyright, to which she responded that she's looking into working with smart contracts (perhaps utilizing NFTs?) to make it a reality.

While it's impossible to know where things will go from here, it's an interesting stance for an artist to take. Whether or not others will follow suit is yet to be seen, but one thing is clear; a forward vision for the use of AI across arts, media, and more, is one that Grimes shares with co-parent Elon Musk.