Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Suddenly Vans' Grittiest Skate Sneakers Aren't Gritty At All

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Like the majority of Highsnobiety readers, you've likely seen and worn ample pairs of Vans sneakers in your lifetime. They’re classic shoes for classic, like-minded people, like us.

However, I bet that it’s highly unlikely that you'll have slipped into a pair of Vans as stylish as these tasty custom jobs by Japanese designer Mastery Atelier.

Taking a swing at the Vans Skate Authentic and Vans Slip-On Classics, Mastery Atelier has turned two inherently traditional-looking skate sneakers into formal everyday shoes by way of a few tasteful, albeit minor, tweaks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Authentic, for instance, has been given a full grain leather flap that’s been hand-cut and hand-sewn to its upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While the Slip-On, which is of the classic Checkerboard kind of course, features a duo of opulent leather tassels sourced from the famed luxury French tannery, Alran.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Although the tweaks to each classic Vans sneaker are minor, they change each shoe’s make up entirely.

Suddenly, the Authentic goes from a gritty skate shoe to a formal canvas sneaker akin to some from the Wales Bonner conveyor belt. While the Slip-On, a shoe synonymous with a rock’n’roll aesthetic, is now fit to be worn on virtually any given occasion, thanks to a few tassels.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On its website, Mastery Atelier describes itself as “a brand derived from the expression and communication of beauty and aesthetics through meticulous attention to detail,” which feels pretty on-point. 

Although in layman’s terms — which is what we’re all here for — Mastery Atelier has simply taken two excellent and well-loved classic Vans sneakers and with a few alterations made them even better.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
On x Post Archive Faction (PAF)Cloudmonster 2 PAF Moondust/Chalk
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Awake NYLogo Hat Green
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPRainer Shirt Jacket Off-White/Rinsed
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • Vans' Charmed Double-Lace Skate Sneaker Is a "Samba Meets Miu Miu" Situation
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now