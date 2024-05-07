Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Up Close With the Veil That Unveiled Sydney Sweeney’s Met Bob (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

And just like that, Met Gala Monday has come and gone with the wind, leaving behind a trail of stylish remnants for folks to chat about the next morning. With the 2024 Met Gala theme as "The Garden of Time" and the dress code as "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," we got the usual good celeb 'fits, some of which included some serious head accessories. 

Actress Sydney Sweeney was amongst the few to take the red carpet, contributing to the night's generous headpiece moments.

Particularly, Sweeney topped her new jet black bob hairstyle — so long blonde! — with a black cystral-adorned sheer veil by Jennifer Behr. Like an actual reveal, the Euphoria star later ditched the headpiece on the red carpet for a full look at her short 'do. Because what better time to debut new hair than at fashion's Super Bowl?

As far as the rest of her ensemble, the Miu Miu muse naturally attended the Met Gala in a baby blue, princess-style gown by the luxury label. Sweeney's look was complete with black leather gloves (hey, they match her hair). 

Sweeney's veil moment was devised by Jennifer Behr and Glen Coco, Sweeney's hairstylist. They worked closely together on the piece, which was "hand-embellished with over 2000 crystals in crystal, black diamond and shades of mint and light blue."

'We loved working with Glen on this piece. He wanted a veil that was a strong part of the beauty story," Jennifer Behr told us. 

"The big reveal was her black bob, which was so chic with the ethereal gown and leather gloves. We worked with Glen on a number of different veil options to bring a bit of edge and drama to the look." 

I'd say mission accomplished.

