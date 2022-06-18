Gucci's Next Trick: Luxurifying Pre-Made Cocktails

Leave it to Gucci to transform the ordinary into anything but. Pre-made cocktails, so often the terrain of cheap mixers and cheaper liquor, become the object of desire under Gucci's purview, as the luxury house introduces Elisir d’Elicriso, a "collector's cocktail" co-created with Giorgio Bargiani, assistant director of mixology at London's award-winning Connaught Bar.

Elisir d’Elicriso is a luxury object in every sense of the word. Gucci explains that the fancy tipple — which, obviously, is housed inside its own exquisite 500mL glass bottle — blends "local botanicals, apothecary and natural herbs from the Mediterranean" with “elicriso,” a natural oil that the Gucci cocktail draws its name from.

Gucci encourages the sipper to try Elisir d’Elicriso in every conceivable form, blended in a bubbly spritz or served straight-up on the rocks.

But you'll have to be as Italian as Guccio Gucci himself (or at least live in Italy) to enjoy Elisir d’Elicriso: the drink can only be ordered on either the Gucci Osteria website or Giardino 25 website if you're in Bel Paese or purchased directly at the Gucci Giardino 25 café and bar iteslf.

Gucci Giardino 25 itself is a fairly new concept, opening its doors in Florence's Piazza della Signoria earlier this year as part of the Gucci Garden concept space, which includes a local iteration of the Michelin Star-winning Gucci Osteria restaurant.

Inside, guests may indulge in the romantic opulence that's part and parcel with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's longtime vision for the house, with floral spreads, upholstered sofas, and exposed wooden beams lending the venue a sense of proper Italian warmth (if there is a dress code, it likely allows for adidas x Gucci).

With Gucci-approved kitchenware already on the table, there's now no reason not to have a fully-decked out Gucci dining space, should you be a thirsty enough fan.