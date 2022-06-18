Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Gucci's Next Trick: Luxurifying Pre-Made Cocktails

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Leave it to Gucci to transform the ordinary into anything but. Pre-made cocktails, so often the terrain of cheap mixers and cheaper liquor, become the object of desire under Gucci's purview, as the luxury house introduces Elisir d’Elicriso, a "collector's cocktail" co-created with Giorgio Bargiani, assistant director of mixology at London's award-winning Connaught Bar.

Elisir d’Elicriso is a luxury object in every sense of the word. Gucci explains that the fancy tipple — which, obviously, is housed inside its own exquisite 500mL glass bottle — blends "local botanicals, apothecary and natural herbs from the Mediterranean" with “elicriso,” a natural oil that the Gucci cocktail draws its name from.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Gucci encourages the sipper to try Elisir d’Elicriso in every conceivable form, blended in a bubbly spritz or served straight-up on the rocks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But you'll have to be as Italian as Guccio Gucci himself (or at least live in Italy) to enjoy Elisir d’Elicriso: the drink can only be ordered on either the Gucci Osteria website or Giardino 25 website if you're in Bel Paese or purchased directly at the Gucci Giardino 25 café and bar iteslf.

Gucci
1 / 4

Gucci Giardino 25 itself is a fairly new concept, opening its doors in Florence's Piazza della Signoria earlier this year as part of the Gucci Garden concept space, which includes a local iteration of the Michelin Star-winning Gucci Osteria restaurant.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Inside, guests may indulge in the romantic opulence that's part and parcel with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's longtime vision for the house, with floral spreads, upholstered sofas, and exposed wooden beams lending the venue a sense of proper Italian warmth (if there is a dress code, it likely allows for adidas x Gucci).

With Gucci-approved kitchenware already on the table, there's now no reason not to have a fully-decked out Gucci dining space, should you be a thirsty enough fan.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Our LegacyDeja Vu Base Sweatshirt Green
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceM991UKF Grey/White
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Our LegacyItalian Cotton Bucket Hat Beige
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Next American-Made 990s Are Seriously Peachy Keen
  • Why Is Everyone So Upset About Demna Taking Over Gucci?
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
  • At Gucci, No Creative Director But Many Fun Ways to Hold Bags
  • After Two Years, Sabato De Sarno & Gucci Part Ways
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now