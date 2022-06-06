Gohar World Offers a Complete Gucci Vault Dining Experience

Nothing quite says adulting like pulling together your ultimate collection of homeware, and none more so than dinnerware specifically, making the latest addition to Gucci's online concept store Vault a welcomed one – say hello, to Gohar World.

For many, the center of entertainment in the home is the kitchen. It's where we fill out bellies, spending hours putting sweat and tears into preparing the perfect meal to bring together friends and family and taking your best crack at putting together a cocktail selection with those special occasion bottles. It's a living, breathing part of the home, one that we typically prioritize to dress.

Executing kitchen decor lies in a meticulous effort to piece all of the right pieces together, and at the heart of it all is dinnerware.

As the Gucci Vault continues to deliver on its promise of carefully curated brands and exclusive collections, it bares new fruit in the arrival of Laila and Nadia Gohar’s much-anticipated Gohar World.

The brand, which is home to all of the luxury tableware essentials from Mother Of Pearl butter knives, dessert spoons, and all of your glass and plating needs, is far from your run-of-the-mill IKEA line-up.

For their foray into the Vault, Laila and Nadia Gohar have designed a 9-piece capsule that re-envisions Gohar World's signature pieces in new vibrant colorways and materials inspired by 80s dinner parties.

Gucci

Much like the mainline collection that you'd find on its site, this selection of Gohar World pieces puts a heavy focus on luxurious fabrications that includes a jupe-style apron with Battenburg lace bow appliqués on Egyptian cotton, Venetian glass candy cutlery rests, and Egyptian cotton napkins with lace trims.

Each of the exclusive items on offer has been designed in New York City with global production handled by family-owned ateliers.

The dinner party of your dreams awaits – the Gohar Wolrd for Vault capsule collection is available for purchase now via Gucci Vault.