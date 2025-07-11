Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Mules So Sleek You Won't Believe They're Dr. Martens

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Dr. Martens
One of mid-summer footwear's sexiest, sleekest options this year is provided by none other than… Dr. Martens?

Correct! The English brand has long been known and loved for its signature punk boots and bouncy-sole oxfords, so it is probably not the first place to come to mind when mulling over where to cop a pair of season-appropriate, quietly luxurious mules.

With the drop of Dr. Martens’ new San Leather Mule, this is bound to change, though. Made from durable, waxy leather, this subtly shiny clog is a barebones take on the brand's warm weather silhouettes, stripping it back to basics — and very elegantly so.

A design that reminds more so of something from Lemaire or The Row's famously minimalist offering than an age-old manufacturer of what was once the music underground's favorite shoe, the San model is a welcomely understated addition to Doc Martens’ eclectic, expanding sandal selection.

Its look recalls sentiments from our recent interview with some of the brains behind Dr. Martens, in which one of the designers lamented how the brand's often “pigeonholed into one specific category”, and that few people understand just “how versatile [their] range is today.” Case in point.

At $140, Dr. Martens’ San mules come at a much more approachable price than the seductively simple but often eye-wateringly expensive slides they might've been inspired by. 

So, Dr. Olsen, anyone? Lemairtens, how ‘bout it? 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
